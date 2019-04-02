Man Utd Closing in on Confirming First Technical Director in Club History for 2019/20 Season

Manchester United are closing in on appointing a technical director for the first time in the club's history, with newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing a vital role in the recruitment process.

Former manager Jose Mourinho had been categorically against the idea of appointing a buffer between the coaching staff and the club's board and even sought one-to-one talks with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward last season to ask for assurance that no such plans were in place.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, following the permanent appointment of Solskjaer, United are now preparing to fill the roll ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Solskjaer is expected to have a major say on new signings, particularly this summer, but he will also be expected to work with the technical director who will take a holistic view of first-team planning.

The Norwegian has confirmed this, saying: “I've got an input in most of the things now and give my advice of course.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

“I’ve got to say, the communication between me, Ed and the owners is very good. We discuss different names [but] I am not the one who decides.

“Football has changed and the structure at football clubs has changed. Me and Ed and Joel [Glazer, co-owner] for that matter are looking to how this club can be run as smoothly and as well as possible. I think the demands of football nowadays means you've got to split responsibilities.”

The Evening Standard also suggest that Solskjaer's openness to work with a technical director proved to be a factor when United offered him a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta and Fabio Paratici from Juventus were said to be in the running, but United are instead looking for someone who fits in with the club's traditions.

Academy director Nicky Butt and current head of football development John Murtough are two likely candidates.