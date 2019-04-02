Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Wednesday will mark a historic day for Tottenham Hotspur as they host Crystal Palace in the first ever Premier League match played at their brand new 62,062 seater stadium.

After extensive delays have held back Spurs from playing at their new ground, the wait is finally over and the club will be desperate to begin this new chapter.

Following on from Sunday's damaging last minute defeat to Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino's side find themselves just inside the top four on goals difference. After failing to win in any of their last five Premier League matches, Spurs must now hope to secure a top four finish and bring Champions League football to north London in their first full season at the new ground.

Taking on a 13th place Palace side should offer the club the perfect chance for three points on this monumental day, with just seven games of the season remaining.

Here's the team Pochettino could field for this one.

3. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Since being restored to the Tottenham side after his drink driving charge, Lloris continues to divide opinion with a combination of excellent shot stopping and simple errors. Such an error led to Liverpool's winning goal on Saturday, however, the Frenchman will surely still retain his spot.

Kieran Trippier (RB) - After a brilliant summer with England, Trippier has unperformed by his own standards this term, finding consistency hard to come by and looking low on confidence.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - A summer of 'will he, won't he' ended with the Belgian eventually staying in north London, and he has continued to prove his worth in the Tottenham defence, leading to further rumours of a departure from the club.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Undoubtedly one of the best centre backs plying their trade in the Premier League. Is strong in the air, quick on the turn and an excellent reader of the game.

Danny Rose (LB) - Pochettino has used both Rose and Davies this season, however, the Englishman's performance on Saturday was impressive and thus should retain his place in the side.

2. Midfielders

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Moussa Sissoko (CM) - Having failed to justify his price tag following his arrival from Newcastle, Sissoko has become an integral cog in the Tottenham machine this season.

Harry Winks (CM) - Winks has missed the last few matches through injury, something that could well have coincided with his side's recent slump in form. So, if fit, could return to add energy and creativity in the Spurs midfield.

Christian Eriksen (RM) - Eriksen will be pivotal in unlocking a tight Palace defence, who will be keen to frustrate their opponents on Wednesday. The Dane's eye for a pass and dead ball ability could be the difference between a draw and a win on this historic day.

Dele Alli (AM) - Seven goals and four assists in a season blighted by injuries is not a bad return for the young Englishman. Will be desperate to get on the scoresheet at his club's new ground.

Son Heung-min (LM) - When Harry Kane was injured, Son stepped up and showed his importance to the side with some excellent showings. With 16 goals this season the South Korean is having his best season to date, and his versatility to play anywhere across the front line is a fine asset to any side.

1. Forwards

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Harry Kane (ST) - If anybody would like to get a goal on Wednesday, it's Kane. The Englishman is revered as 'Mr. Tottenham' and will be desperate to etch his name further in Spurs' folklore with the opening goal at their new ground.