Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Eagles Lineup

Crystal Palace face the daunting task of taking on Spurs in the curtain raiser of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Premier League clash will be the first ever played at the new 60,062 seater arena, as Palace look to continue pushing away from bottom three after Saturday's 2-0 win over now relegated Huddersfield.

📺Watch the manager's pre-#TOTCRY press conference live tomorrow afternoon! — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 1, 2019

With Roy Hodgson's men now eight points clear of the dreaded relegation zone, matches against top four opponents won't define their season, yet a positive result will go a long way towards securing their Premier League status. With just Mamadou Sakho absent through injury, Palace can bring a near full strength side to north London, hoping to put a dampener on their opponents big day.





Here's a look at the team Hodgson may select for the clash.

3. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - Guaita has been superb for Hodgson since making the position his own ahead of Wayne Hennessey, putting in a man of the match performance against Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon as he recorded a clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - One of the most sought after stars of the Premier League this season, the Englishman is now knocking on the door of Gareth Southgate's England, with a first team call-up surely on the cards soon after an immense breakthrough campaign.

Scott Dann (CB) - One of the most experienced players in the Eagles side, Dann will need to use all of said experience to marshal a backline that will certainly come under wave after wave of attack against the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

James Tomkins (CB) - In place of the injured Mamadou Sakho, Tomkins has slotted in alongside Dann to form a strong centre half partnership. His recent performances will make it hard for Sakho to regain his place.

Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - Since making the move to London from Sunderland, the Dutch full back has played a key role in Hodgson's side, and bagged his third goal of the campaign with a well taken strike on Saturday.

2. Midfielders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

James McArthur (RM) - Has found himself on the sidelines for recent games despite another stellar campaign for the Scotsman. In a match where Palace will like to keep it tight, the former Wigan man can easily slot into the middle to add an extra body in central midfield.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - Wilfried Zaha often gets the plaudits in the Eagles' side, yet it is their Serbian set-piece specialist who is arguably the most important member of the side. The club captain scored his tenth of the season on Saturday with his ninth-consecutive penalty success.

Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - The Senegalese international didn't start the last outing, but his energy and industry in the centre of the park will be vital if Palace want to leave north London with a positive result.

Andros Townsend (LM) - The biggest criticism of Townsend is his inability to produce the goods on a regular basis. He has the ability to shoot from just about anywhere, and boasts the tricks necessary to take his man on. Would love a goal against his former side.

1. Forwards

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha (ST) - Palace's star forward has been in fine form in recent weeks, as Palace have began to ease their relegation fears with some much-needed results. On Saturday he started on the wing, yet became far more of a threat when moved centrally in the second half - despite missing a boat-load of chances in the game.

Michy Batshuayi (ST) - The Chelsea loanee was a shrewd piece of business by the south London outfit, offering a different presence up front to that of the misfiring Christian Benteke. A goal against his parent club's bitter rivals will do the Belgian the world of good.