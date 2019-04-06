Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in a La Liga matchup on Saturday, April 6.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Barcelona is set to host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The contest will pit the top two clubs in the La Liga table against one another with the season weeks away from wrapping up.

Barcelona enters the matchup first in the standings with 70 points earned through 30 contests played. Barca most recently pulled off a 4–4 draw against Villarreal. Lionel Messi brought the side back within one when he scored off a free kick in the 90th minute, and Barcelona completed the comeback when Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time.

Atletico comes into the game with 62 points accrued through 30 matches, and this is its last realistic chance to make the race for the title an interesting one down the stretch. The club has won each of its past two league contests, including a 2–0 result against Girona during a midweek match. Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann each scored for Diego Simeone's side.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

