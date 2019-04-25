Fernandinho Sent for Scan on Injured Knee Sustained in Man City's Win Over Man Utd

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will undergo a scan on Thursday to judge the severity of a knee injury which he picked up during City's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The score was still deadlocked when Fernandinho was forced off the pitch and replaced by Leroy Sané in the second half, although City were on top by keeping David de Gea the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout the match

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring just three minutes after the substitution, before Sané fired a left-footed effort that proved to be too powerful for Manchester United's shot-stopper.

With the derby bragging rights in the bag, Manchester City are now looking to assess the extent of Fernandinho's injury as soon as possible and the midfielder claimed after the game that it will be up to the doctors to decide if he'll be back on the pitch this season.

"We will see [on Thursday]. We are going to make the scan and we will see. I will talk to the doctor and he will make the best decision for everybody," Fernandinho said, quoted by Goal.

"When I blocked the shot from Paul [Pogba] I felt my knee. It twisted a little bit. I could continue playing but I came off. That's what it is."

While hopes of a historic quadruple have been dashed at the Etihad, Manchester City are still on course to win a domestic treble.

David Silva pulled the strings in midfield for City to ensure they got the win this evening!



Mover of the match presented by @Sure #NeverMoreSure pic.twitter.com/GqJlgnZCFm — 90min (@90min_Football) April 24, 2019

They've already wrapped up this season's Carabao Cup and they're in the final of the FA Cup where they'll face Watford, but most importantly they're also top of the Premier League table with just three games left to play.