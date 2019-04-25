Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Concedes Man Utd Are Nowhere Near Man City's Level After Derby Defeat

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that their local rivals Manchester City are on a different level as it stands.


City returned to the top of the Premier League after beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford thanks to second half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane, with David De Gea being questioned on both goals.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Red Devils only managed one shot on target during the defeat, which was their seventh in nine games, having failed to score in their last four fixtures.

"Towards the end you can see the difference," Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News


He added: "I thought we held our own, the players came out with a great attitude, we got a reaction from them, we got a reaction the crowd, we had some half-decent chances, they had probably the biggest one with Sterling, of course, just before half-time.

"But at half-time we felt we're still in the game and then the more the game went on after they scored you could see the difference.

"Of course you're at home against a very good team but at home you want to win games like this. But they've set the standard and over the last couple seasons they've been best team in country and that's the challenge for us to get to.

"And we're clearly not there now and that's for everyone to see but that's why I'm in the job for: To improve and get closer to them."

Man Utd remain in sixth, with a place in next season's Champions League in serious doubt, as they currently lie three points off fourth placed Chelsea with just three games remaining.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message