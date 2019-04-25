Pep Guardiola Advises Man City Players to 'Not Read' or 'Watch Television' Following Man Utd Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players that they must remain calm in their final three games of the season if they want to retain their Premier League title.

The Citizens took a huge step towards becoming champions again after a 2-0 victory over arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, thanks to second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

City are now a point clear of Liverpool and victories over Burnley, Leicester and Brighton will be enough to lift the title in three weeks' time, but Guardiola has warned his players not to get carried away.

"We're still not champions with three games left," the Spaniard told BBC Sport, adding: "I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot and go in there against Burnley.

Victories in the derby always have a special taste, even more tonight !!! Proud of the boys 💙💙 @mancity ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9Fj1J7hhxs — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 24, 2019

"We go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be. It's important to be calm."

The 48-year-old's quadruple dream may have been shattered by Tottenham in the Champions League last week, but City are still on for a domestic treble while claiming 98 points, a total second only to their own 100 point tally last season.

Another one down. We fight til the end and keep going! pic.twitter.com/AQU9i0cEKa — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 24, 2019

While Guardiola will be desperate to stop Liverpool's first league triumph since 1990, he admitted: "Both teams deserve the title, but it can be just one.

"The team that is going to lose can't have regrets because they have given everything.

"We increased the level for the Premier League last season with 100 points. That's the level. Liverpool are chasing. What they have done is incredible, but it's in our hands."