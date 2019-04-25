Real Madrid Line Up Sensational €180m Deal for Manchester United Target Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has shortlisted Jadon Sancho as a transfer target for the club at the end of the season.

The England international has been one of European football's breakout stars in his second full season at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals and claiming 18 assists across all competitions for die Schwarzgelben.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League some two years after leaving Manchester City, but Bild report that Real Madrid have now joined the race for the 19-year-old this summer.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Heach coach Zidane has personally selected Sancho as a target for the club following his decision to come back earlier this year, but Los Blancos have been told that it would cost €180m - a club record for Real Madrid - to lure the Englishman away from Germany.

Sancho only joined Borussia Dortmund in a €7m deal in 2017, but he's already gone on to make 51 appearances for the first team.

His most recent goal against SC Freiburg saw him overtake Christian Pulisic's goal tally in the Bundesliga, taking just 42 appearances compared to the American's 86.

Real Madrid have invested heavily in youth players in recent years, signing the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo (who will arrive later this year) for a combined €107m.

But they will be forced to spend a club record fee, which at €180m would only sit behind Neymar as the most expensive player of all time, and it had appeared that Borussia Dortmund would rather hold onto Sancho for at least one more season.

The 19-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United, still has a contract in Germany until 2022.