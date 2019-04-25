Unai Emery Says He's 'Angry' With Himself After Arsenal Suffer 3-1 Defeat at Wolves

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he was left 'angry' with himself after his side's embarrassing first-half display led to Wolves inflicting a 3-1 defeat on the Gunners on Wednesday evening.

Having fallen to a shock 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday, Arsenal were in dire need of an improved performance and result in the race for the top four.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Instead, the north London side found themselves three goals down at the break courtesy of strikes from Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota, before Sokratis added a late consolation for the visitors.

Speaking after the game about how he felt at half-time, Emery revealed (as quoted by the club's official website): "I usually am very disciplined with myself. I am angry with myself. We didn’t do the game plan like I wanted. I am not angry with the players, I am angry with myself.

"My idea and my style is to look in front and find a solution. Not to find who the player is who is playing worse or why they are not doing all we spoke about before.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"First I find the solution. The solution for me [now] is to think about Sunday and take the possibility on Sunday to come back with our best performance and our best competitive team for the possibility to take the three points."

With the defeat taking the destiny of finishing in the top four out of their hands, Emery admitted that securing Champions League football via the Premier League would now be 'difficult'.

The Arsenal boss added: "Generally we are now disappointed, but we need to also look at all the season and we are not in our own hands now because we lost this possibility today, but we need to prepare the best as possible for Sunday’s match against Leicester.

"If we win, okay it’s going to be very difficult again, but another option that we can take on Sunday."