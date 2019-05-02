Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Chelsea in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday, May 2. Kickoff from Commerzbank-Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

In its quarterfinal, Eintracht Frankfurt tied Benfica 4-4 on aggregate but advanced on away goals after losing 4-2 in the first leg in Portugal and winning 2-0 in the second leg in Germany. Eintracht currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga table and has drawn its previous two league matches.

Chelsea, meanwhile, defeated Slavia Prague in its Europa League quarterfinal on a 5-3 aggregate. Chelsea also sits fourth in its domestic league, leading fifth-place Arsenal by two points with two matches to play. Both are vying for top-four positioning and the Europa League title, meaning it's possible both qualify for next season's Champions League even if one finishes outside of the top four.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subsribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.