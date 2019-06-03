Barcelona 'Open Talks' to Sign Valencia's Rodrigo Despite €70m Bid From Roma

Barcelona's chances of finalising a deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno have grown significantly in recent days, despite Roma registering their interest in a €70m deal for the Spaniard.

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a striker to rotate with Luis Suarez. There have been plenty of names linked with Camp Nou, but Rodrigo's has dominated headlines.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has enjoyed several impressive seasons for club and country, and Sport claim that he is near the top of Barcelona's wish list this summer.

Club officials have now opened talks to try and negotiate a deal to sign Rodrigo this summer, and their chances of doing so are thought to have greatly improved in recent days.

The relationship between the two clubs has been excellent for many seasons, with Barcelona often doing business with Valencia in recent years. Paco Alcacer, Jeison Murillo and Andre Gomes have all made the switch to Camp Nou from Valencia, and Barcelona are eager to use that to their advantage.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The main stumbling block in the deal could be his price tag. Rodrigo has a release clause of €120m in his contract, but Barcelona are not willing to pay such a fee. Instead, they could use Valencia's interest in both Jasper Cillesen and Denis Suarez to their advantage, in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

Roma are thought to be seriously interested in pursuing a €70m deal for the striker, although Barcelona are not concerned about this as they know Valencia will give them the chance to submit an offer first.

The player himself is keen on the switch, although he has some doubts about the role that would be offered to him at Camp Nou. With Suarez still one of the world's finest strikers, walking straight into the first team at Barcelona may not be a guarantee, as we have seen in the past.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Having watched former teammate Alcacer's career stall following a move to Barcelona, Rodrigo does not want to succumb to a similar fate and risk losing his place in the Spanish national team. Game time is the most important thing for Rodrigo and, if Barcelona can offer him that, it seems this deal could be a straightforward one.