Arsenal Facing Battle to Keep Hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Chinese Clubs Circle

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Arsenal face a battle to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with a number of Chinese clubs interested in signing him.

The Gabonese international won the Premier League golden boot last season in his first full campaign at the club, notching 22 goals to share the award with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

His goals weren't enough to fire the Gunners into next season's Champions League, though, with the Gunners wretched away from seeing their grasp on a top four finish slip away towards the end of the season.

As a result, The Times report that Chinese Super League moneybags Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG are interested in paying Aubameyang mega bucks to ditch the Premier League - with the soon to be 30-year-old potentially trousering an eye-watering £300,000 per week if he accepts.

Prior to his arrival in north London, Aubameyang almost joined Guangzhou for £62m, and also a saw a potential move to Tianjin Quanjian, worth a reported £71m, fall through in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Arsenal are unlikely to have any interest in selling Aubameyang, but find their position weakened after a humiliating defeat to London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final last Wednesday in Baku.

The game was goalless at half time, but a second-half collapse saw the Gunners concede four goals in just 23 minutes - with Aubameyang an anonymous figure throughout the game.

He arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for £56m in January 2018, and has scored 41 goals in all competitions from just 65 appearances.

He has formed a dangerous partnership up front with Alexandre Lacazette, but the duo have looked ineffective away from home - evidenced by Arsenal's unwanted record of eight away Premier League defeats last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message