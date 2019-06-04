Javi Gracia in Frame for Chelsea Job With Blues 'Reluctant' to Approach Massimiliano Allegri

Watford boss Javi Gracia remains under consideration to become Chelsea's new manager as the Blues prepare for life after Maurizio Sarri, while Massimiliano Allegri is also being considered following his exit from Juventus.

Italian Sarri won the Europa League, his first ever piece of silverware as a manager, and led Chelsea to a third place finish in the Premier League but is expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Serie A champions Juventus.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

La Vecchia Signora are looking to replace serial winner Allegri and the 51-year-old has also been linked with a move to London.

However, ESPN claim there is a 'reluctance' to appoint Allegri following the stints of compatriots Antonio Conte and Sarri, as the Blues squad struggled to fully get to grips with the latter pair's styles of management.

Allegri's record at both Milan and Juventus has ensured he will be considered by Chelsea chiefs, but Gracia has impressed those same senior figures, most recently finishing 11th in the league with the Hornets and reaching the FA Cup final.

The report does not point to a clear frontrunner for the Chelsea job, with Gracia said to be 'one of the names under consideration rather than the favoured candidate'. The Telegraph have also listed Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo and England assistant Steve Holland.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sarri is expected to be confirmed as the new Juve coach sooner rather than later and is thought to have met with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Monday as the two parties look to reach an agreement.