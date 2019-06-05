Atletico Madrid Consider Move for Alexis Sanchez as Replacement for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have joined Juventus and Inter in the hunt to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United this summer, as the Red Devils desperately attempt to offload the Chilean.

Sanchez, signed in January 2018 from Arsenal in a part exchange deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has struggled (that's being kind) to make an impression at Old Trafford since his arrival. He scored just two goals in all competitions last season, making 27 appearances overall, and missed a large chunk of the campaign through injury.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

His huge wages, which sit at £391,000-a-week plus bonuses - and he makes an additional £75,000 per appearance, too - have seriously muddled the wage structure at United and it's caused unrest among Alexis' teammates, many of whom feel they're entitled to more money themselves given Sanchez's earnings. It's seen as a particular sticking point in negotiations for David de Gea, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

United, despite agreeing the deal with Sanchez a relatively short time ago, are desperate to remove the player from their wage bill before the new season begins, as 90min understands.

🇨🇱 @Alexis_Sanchez will represent Chile in the Copa America this summer. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2019

That's where Atletico may come in. A recent report from Chilean newspaper Redgol, via Mundo Deportivo, have suggested that they may look to swoop for Sanchez - who Diego Simeone has admitted he's a fan of in the past - as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who has already signalled his intention to leave.

Griezmann has been strongly linked with Barcelona and is expected to end up there eventually, though the recent suggestions are that the Spanish champions are having cold feet over the deal. United have held huge interest in the French World Cup winner in recent years, too, but Griezmann's future will be decided in time - and that's according to the man himself.

"I do not know when my future will be resolved," Griezmann said while on international duty, via the Mirror. "It is a good question, but everything will come in its time."

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Regardless of where Griezmann goes, he will go. And Simeone, who has worked with Sanchez before in his early years at River Plate, could jump at the chance to reunite.

Good luck affording those wages though, buddy. Sure United will subsidise most of it.