West Ham Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Hammers Play This Summer

Manuel Pellegrini's first season at the London Stadium landed West Ham a respectable tenth place finish in the Premier League, and the Chilean coach will be looking at building on that going into next year.

A manager's first term at the helm of a squad is never the easiest of tasks and year one is often a trial run for a long-term plan, if the time is allowed them.

Pellegrini was said to be happy with his maiden campaign with the Hammers and will now be looking towards his next to improve the squad and take them further up the league table.

Preparation for the 2019/20 campaign gets underway for most teams in early July and here's a look at the sides the Irons will face whilst readying themselves for what is bound to be another extremely competitive season.

SCR Altach

West Ham will get their pre-season preparations underway early as they head to the Swiss Alps for an 11-day training camp for the second time in as many years.

Following the camp, the Hammers will then head straight across the border to Austria to face their first opponents and members of the Austrian Bundesliga, SCR Altach.

Altach finished ninth in the division last year and will prove a respectable first opponent for Pellegrini's men.

When is Kick-Off? 11 July What Time is Kick-Off? 16:30 (BST) Where is it Played? CASHPOINT Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A

Manchester City

Following their European getaway, the Irons then head across to the world to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China.

Back-to-back Premier League champions Manchester City will host the first test of the competition for West Ham with both sides looking to lay down an early marker ahead of the new campaign.

Friendly or not, it's always nice to get one over on your former side so Pellegrini's current team should relish this occasion.

When is Kick-Off? 17 July What Time is Kick-Off? 13:30 (BST) Where is it Played? Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football

Newcastle United / Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Premier League Asia Trophy is returning to mainland China this summer  @WestHamUtd, @Wolves, @ManCity and @NUFC will compete in the biennial tournament with matches taking place in both Nanjing and Shanghai #PLAsiaTrophy



More: https://t.co/O2MVcXNPMd pic.twitter.com/gG6fCWJVbA — Premier League (@premierleague) March 26, 2019

West Ham will go on to play either Newcastle United or Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later in a third/fourth place play-off and final, depending on how results go in match day one.

Wolves mustered up an excellent first season back in the Premier League and will be looking at gaining their first piece of silverware since their return, whereas the Magpies again surpassed expectations under Rafael Benitez.

Either will prove tough opposition for the Hammers and both sides will once more be wanting to make a statement ahead of the 2019/20 season.

When is Kick-Off? 20 July What Time is Kick-Off? 11:00 / 13:30 (BST) Where is it Played? Hongkou Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football

Fulham

The Hammers' penultimate friendly comes in the shape of London rivals and recently relegated side Fulham.

The Cottagers lasted for a measly single season back in England's top flight before being relegated with just 26 points.

Pellegrini and his men ran out comfortable 2-0 victors in their last match at Craven Cottage in December, however a much changed Fulham XI should be expected come 27 July.

Former West Ham player and three time Iron of the year Scott Parker now has the reigns down in west London and will be looking at building a squad fit to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

When is Kick-Off? 27 July What Time is Kick-Off? 15:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Craven Cottage TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao will provide the final warm up fixture for the Hammers when they are travel to the London Stadium as part of the Betway Cup.

Bilbao finished eighth in La Liga last season, in what was a below par campaign for Los Leones after setting much higher standards over the last few years.

Below par or not, Bilbao still have a squad that is brimming full of talent including the likes of Inaki Williams and Aritz Aduriz and so will provide a stern but exciting test for the Hammers and their fans.