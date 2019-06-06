Neymar Ruled Out of Copa America After Rupturing Ankle Ligament in Warm Up Game

By 90Min
June 06, 2019

Brazil superstar Neymar has been ruled out of this summer's Copa America on home soil after suffering ankle ligament damage in the Seleção's penultimate warm-up game against Qatar.


Neymar was withdrawn less than 20 minutes into the game in Brasilia, which the home side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Premier League pair Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, and was evaluated by medical staff, undergoing a scan to assess the extent of a damage.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

A statement from the CBF has revealed that the worst fears have been realised, with the 27-year-old suffering a rupture to the ligament in his ankle. The seriousness of the injury means he will not recover in time for the Copa America, which begins in just eight days.

As such, Neymar, who was recently stripped of the national team captaincy, has been forced to withdraw from the squad. A replacement will be confirmed following a meeting of the Seleção's technical committee.

At club level for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar had only returned to action in May after a second broken foot in as many years had kept him out since January.

EVARISTO SA/GettyImages

Brazil are looking to lift a ninth Copa America trophy this summer and maintain a remarkable record of winning the competition every time it has ever been held on Brazilian soil, having previously emerged victorious in 1919, 1922, 1949 and 1989.

The hosts face Bolivia in the opening game in Sao Paulo on 14 June.

