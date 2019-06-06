Willian Tipped to Sign New 2-Year Chelsea Contract as Club Braces for Transfer Ban

Chelsea winger Willian has been tipped to sign a new contract, the latest veteran to commit his immediate future to Stamford Bridge in light of the transfer ban that hangs over the club.

Chelsea have recently handed new deals to Olivier Giroud, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero as they look to keep the current squad together amid fears they won't be able to sign any new players until the summer of 2020.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

While Chelsea have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the latest gossip on the ban is that they won't push for it to be delayed over concerns it could even be extended from two to three transfer windows.

And that makes keeping hold of ageing players like Willian, who will celebrate his 31st birthday in August, for a little longer more important than it otherwise would have been.

According to the Daily Star, the Brazilian international, who has been left out of his country's Copa America squad this summer, is expected to agree a new two-year contract until 2021.

The suggestion is that Willian had actually wanted three years, but will settle for two.

It has previously been Chelsea's club policy to only offer 12-month deals to players in their thirties, but exceptions have been made, possibly because of the transfer ban. David Luiz, for example, might normally have been in line for just a one-year extension, but signed for two.

It has also been reported this week that Chelsea might actually be able to get teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay and sign a new five-year contract. The home grown youngster, who is on the road to recovery after rupturing his Achilles, had looked likely to leave the club.