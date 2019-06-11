Manchester United Loan Players: How They Got on Away From Old Trafford During the 2018/19 Season

In a season most Manchester United fans will want to forget, many will see the successful loan spells of a few youth players across the country as a sign of future success for the club, in a time in which the Red Devils need it the most.

Here's how Manchester United's most prominent loan players have performed this season.

Axel Tuanzebe

The 21-year-old versatile centre-back has enjoyed an incredibly successful second season on loan at Villa Park, as he was vital in the club's elevated rise from mid-table mediocrity to Premier League promotion. Under the guidance of Dean Smith, Tuanzebe has been transformed into a top quality defender and it seems as though he could have a chance to return to Old Trafford.

Speaking to United's official website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke highly of the young prospect, saying: "Obviously, he’s had a couple of injuries, but he’s a boy I can’t wait to see in pre-season for us."





With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling looking well off the pace in the Premier League, this young defender could get his chance in the big league next season.





Rating: 8/10

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson's loan has been a rip-roaring success, as he successfully guided Sheffield United to Premier League promotion in no small part due to a fantastic season in between the sticks. Henderson kept 21 clean sheets in a season where he started all 46 league games, with Sheffield United conceding the joint lowest amount of goals in the Championship this season, only letting in 41.

The Blades are confident of securing another loan spell for Henderson, with vast goalkeeping competition at Old Trafford keeping the youngster out of the picture for another few years, but United still may turn to the 22-year-old to solve their defensive problems.

Rating: 9/10





Timothy Fosu-Mensah

After a relatively successful spell at Crystal Palace in the previous season, Fosu-Mensah was one of the many signings Fulham made to solidify their Premier League status, yet unsurprisingly this didn't go according to plan, as Fosu-Mensah was a part of a Fulham defence that conceded 81 goals in the league.

In his defence, he only made 12 appearances for the Cottagers in a lacklustre lineup that looked well off the pace of the Premier League, so he can't take the brunt of the blame.

This was Fosu-Mensah's second loan spell from Manchester United, but he could be utilised as a replacement for Antonio Valencia if he can recover from his knee injury in time and show Solskjaer that he is ready to fight for a place in the starting eleven.

Rating: 5/10

Joel Pereira

Joel Pereira is no stranger to loan spells during his time at Manchester United, having had four in total during his four-year tenure with the club, but this season hasn't been his best.

He was sent out on loan to Portuguese side Vitória de Setúbal at the start of the season, but had his loan terminated having only made nine appearances for the side and conceding 12 goals. He then was sent out on loan again to Belgian side Kortrijk, but faced steep competition and only made appearances in their unsuccessful playoff campaign.

Similar to Dean Henderson, Pereira will most likely go out on loan again, or if Solskjaer wishes to free up some wage budget he may even have his contract terminated after another unsuccessful loan spell.

Rating: 4/10

James Wilson

Speaking of players who had their contracts terminated, we move on to James Wilson. Many United fans will remember Wilson bursting into the first team scene all the way back in 2014 where he made his senior debut against Hull City and scored two goals in a 3-1 win, but since then his career has sort of fizzled out, with many unsuccessful loan spells to his name he was given another chance to redeem himself after signing for Aberdeen on loan this season, but unfortunately for him he only scored three goals in 11 starts.

Aberdeen are keen to re-sign the 23-year-old, but since returning to Manchester, Wilson has been released due to the huge dip in form he's experienced since his career peaked in 2014. This will come as a shock to United fans as many were still unaware he was even on the club's books.

Rating: 2/10

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

The 22-year-old experienced relegation in an underwhelming season with Scunthorpe in League One. He was a consistent first-team player for the Irons racking up 29 appearances, but if he can't quite cut it in one of the lowest levels of English football, how is he going to perform in the Premier League?

Realistically he will either be sent out on another loan spell to a low-tier English club, or Solskjaer will cut out the middle-man and release him.

Rating: 3/10