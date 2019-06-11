There's nothing quite like a dominant blowout.

But the biggest blowout in the history of a specific competition? Well, that's just next level.

And it's exactly what the USWNT did Tuesday against Thailand to open up play for the 2019 World Cup. A 13-0 beatdown for the record books as the team set a record for most goals in any World match, and Alex Morgan set the record for most assists with three while also tying the record for most goals with five.

But the best part of the entire competition was seeing how people reacted each time they thought the scoring would stop. Because the scoring never stopped.

The United States Women's National Team scored 13 World Cup goals today.



The United States Men's National Team has scored 13 World Cup goals in the past 6,202 days.



😳



(h/t @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/i1qoyjYUC0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

Alex Morgan scored five World Cup goals today. The entire United States men's national team has a total of five World Cup goals scored over the past 3,271 days. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 11, 2019

Have to feel for the goalie pic.twitter.com/d0zvdvP5ji — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) June 11, 2019

“How many times did the USWNT score on Thailand?” pic.twitter.com/JUm8dkwj8Z — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 11, 2019

USWNT passed so much they drew Sonic pic.twitter.com/qKF5q3hZvy — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) June 11, 2019

I get why the USWNT felt like they had to do that. It's hard for pro athletes to take their foot off the gas, then flip a switch and get back to max intensity a couple games later. They just need to have the attitude that every game is do or die to ensure they'll be ready. — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) June 11, 2019

damn i know thailand wanna call the mercy rule. — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) June 11, 2019

My college coach taught me that the most respect you can pay to a team is playing your best against them.



It’s hard to watch this blood bath, but Thailand should feel proud the US is still competing rather than not trying at all. — Samantha Weber (@sammweber) June 11, 2019

“how many goals did alex morgan score today?” pic.twitter.com/GcfgwpYXeK — kristine (@koharafc) June 11, 2019

#USWNT when the other team asks if they can have the ball for a few minutes pic.twitter.com/5C3PZbhAyU — O L I V I A (@Uhhhhhhhhhlivia) June 11, 2019

Thailand when the refs add 3 minutes extra time pic.twitter.com/zXKVhRMYcn — Vinny Simone (@VTSimone) June 11, 2019

Alex Morgan everytime she saw the Thailand goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/qx1XbMFn7O — รɛyi ♍ รɑѵɑgɛ (@alfred_savage) June 11, 2019

The #USWNT really got little Thai kids out here crying. I’m sorry but pic.twitter.com/1H4cAkap2r — Jazz Rivers (@JazzRivers90) June 11, 2019

Heat Map of the USWNT team when the World Cup is being played. Thailand can just go home now after that slaughter. Alex Morgan is mi wife. pic.twitter.com/7vNeWNyFKt — The Sports Sloth (@SlothyTakes) June 11, 2019

I know this is mean & I already feel bad before even hitting send, but…



TEAM AMERICA GON’ LEARN YA, WORLD!!!#USWNT pic.twitter.com/Ol1TNvED2a — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 11, 2019

Guys someone changed Alex Morgan’s bio to The first female president of the United States on Wikipedia #USWNT pic.twitter.com/6wP3pKPb7f — Marwa Ab (@MarwaAb17) June 11, 2019

The USWNT next takes the pitch on Sunday to face Chile.