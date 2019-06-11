Everyone Was a Soccer Fan During USWNT's Record-Breaking Beatdown

This match just kept getting uglier and uglier until it was over. That's one way to start your World Cup.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 11, 2019

There's nothing quite like a dominant blowout.

But the biggest blowout in the history of a specific competition? Well, that's just next level.

And it's exactly what the USWNT did Tuesday against Thailand to open up play for the 2019 World Cup. A 13-0 beatdown for the record books as the team set a record for most goals in any World match, and Alex Morgan set the record for most assists with three while also tying the record for most goals with five.

But the best part of the entire competition was seeing how people reacted each time they thought the scoring would stop. Because the scoring never stopped.

The USWNT next takes the pitch on Sunday to face Chile.

