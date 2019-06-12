Romelu Lukaku Hints at Manchester United Exit Amid Increased Speculation Over His Future at the Club

Romelu Lukaku has hinted at a departure from Manchester United this summer after calling on the club's hierarchy to make a decision regarding his future.

The Belgian striker endured a difficult campaign with the Red Devils in 2018/19, failing to make much of an impact under either Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His form led to speculation surrounding a move away from the club this summer and more fuel was added to the fire when he suggested that it was his dream to play Serie A football 'sooner or later'.

Following Belgium's recent 3-0 win over Scotland in a European Championship qualifier where Lukaku scored a brace, the 26-year-old was asked to reveal the next step in his career.

He simply responded, via Sky Sports: "It's up to the club. The club have to come out with statements. I'm not here to entertain any rumours.

"I just play my football and we'll take it from there."

Lukaku then suggested that, although he is waiting for the club to make a decision, he is not anticipating a quiet summer - indicating that a departure from Old Trafford is on the cards.

"I’ll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision," he said, as per The Metro.

"I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I’ll do, but won’t say it. We’ll see. Do I expect a busy summer? Yes."

Lukaku still has three years left on his current deal and recent reports have claimed that Inter recently had an exchange and cash offer involving Ivan Perisic rejected by United, who are only interested in a cash deal.

Given his reputation, United are unwilling to part ways with Lukaku for anything less that £62.3m, which could dissuade any interested parties who were planning on securing a cut price deal.