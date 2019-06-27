USWNT Legend Mia Hamm Predicts England & USA Wins in Huge World Cup Quarter Finals

USWNT and Women's World Cup legend Mia Hamm has predicted narrow quarter final wins for the United States and England over France and Norway respectively that would then see the two teams meet each other in a semi final tie next week.

As two of the top three FIFA ranked international teams in the world, both the United States and England entered the tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

England finished third at the last World Cup four years ago and beat the United States to the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, firmly cementing their place among the global elite.

The quarter final against a dangerous Norway will likely be their toughest test yet, but Hamm, arguably the greatest female player of all time, is backing the Lionesses to win the game.

"I think it's going to be 2-1 [to] England," she told 90min's Ben Haines in France.

7 million watching at home, Glastonbury festival & even @MiaHamm backing you. Come on @Lionesses!



See you and the USWNT in the semis Mia!#lionesses #truepassion @90min_Football pic.twitter.com/VtPtXqiFJa — Ben Haines (@benhainess) June 27, 2019

The United States will face France in Paris a day later. The Parc des Princes will be full and the atmosphere will be electric after this was a potential fixture that people immediately picked out as soon as the World Cup draw was made way back in December.

Hamm has no direct involvement with the USWNT and so will be enjoying the game as a fan.

"I'm excited. I mean, I have nothing to do with the game, so there's not much to get nervous about," the 1991 and 1991 World Cup champion explained.

"I'm excited for the players to be in that environment. I think it will be 2-1 [to] the U.S."

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

In addition to two World Cup crowns, Hamm was also part of a golden generation of American talent that won Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2004. She remains second on the all-time USWNT goalscorer list with 158 goals from a 17-year international career.

Prior to international acclaim in the 1990s, Hamm was a superstar of the UNC Tar Heels at college level, winning four NCAA national championships with the all-conquering team.