Borussia Dortmund Confirm Signing of Barcelona Defender Mateu Morey on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have officially confirmed the signing of Barcelona defender Mateu Morey, as the 19-year-old joins the Bundesliga runners-up on a five-year deal. 

The right-back is a graduate from the esteemed La Masia academy, but found his prospects of breaking into the Barca first team increasingly bleak, and his move to Dortmund was no secret. 

Spanish press broke the story last month, with BVB's official announcement seeming imminent in early July. 

It came perhaps earlier than most expected, however, as they confirmed the story on Monday in a tweet captioned 'Yo Matieu'.

The teenager has enjoyed some success at youth level, winning the UEFA Youth League with Barcelona and the Under-17 European Championships with Spain, but had yet to make a senior appearance for the La Liga champions prior to his move to Germany.

He becomes the second player to join Dortmund from Barcelona in a year, as 18-year-old Sergi Gomez joined in a similar move last summer. 

Initially, he can perhaps expect a similar role in the team, with Gomez managing just three senior appearances in his first season, but comes highly-rated, and will likely be viewed as a long-term replacement to Lukasz Piszczek, who turned 34 last month. 

