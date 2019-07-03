Megan Rapinoe Explains Shock Absence From USWNT's Women's World Cup Semi-Final Win Over England

Megan Rapinoe has insisted she should be ready to face either Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday's Women's World Cup final, after missing the USWNT's semi-final win over England on Tuesday.

The USA's outspoken forward was a surprise omission from their winner-takes-all game in Lyon, revealing afterwards that she was struggling with a hamstring problem picked up against France at the end of last week.

Elsa/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters after the match, she joked: "I didn't tell you guys? Oops. It's just a minor hamstring thing, not even really a strain but I wasn't quite able to go today. It wasn't going to hold up. But we've been talking about the depth we have for months and months, and it was on full display tonight. That was the best option not just for myself but for the team.

"It happened late in the second half of the France game. I was able to carry on for 10-15 minutes in the second half then, and I'm expecting to be fit for the final and ready to go."

She also called watching from the sidelines 'terrible', adding: "I always say this about our friends and family who are here, it's awful for them because they have so much invested and you have no way to expend all this anxiety that you have, stressed out about the game. But it's pretty amazing to be able to cheer for that team, to have that team to watch and get behind."

The US will now face the winner of Wednesday's second semi-final in Sunday's final, the match kicking off at 5pm local time.