Real Madrid Tipped to Offer Gareth Bale to Man Utd in Attempt to Land Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are still trying to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer and have been tipped to include Gareth Bale in a new proposal to try and make it happen.

Bale, a four-time Champions League winner, is not thought to be part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Bernabeu this season, and sending the Welsh winger to Old Trafford with Pogba heading the other way would potentially kill two birds with one stone for Los Blancos.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to Marca, Real are 'eager to include' Bale in a potential deal to sign Pogba, who is described as the club's 'primary transfer target' following a flurry of deals already.

The report notes that agent Mino Raiola has already 'twice' travelled to Manchester to make clear Pogba's wish to leave the club, but United officials aren't playing ball.

It appears that Bale could be offered as some kind of sweetener or incentive, but Real could be in for a rude awakening if they think that will be the key that unlocks a potential deal.

Gareth Bale in 6 Seasons won 14 Trophies, Scoring + Assisting 167 Times in 229 Matches with 9 G+A in Finals.



Go on & Hate his attitude, but Respect him for what he's done for the Club.



What's worse? Some of Real Madrid fans refuse to call him, A Club Legend. Utter Disrespect. pic.twitter.com/wuM4rhf5vG — SM (@SMFutboI) June 24, 2019

A report from AS claims that Bale will refuse any such offer, insisting on seeing out the remaining three years of his contract at Real despite being told by Zidane that he isn't part of his plans.





Sources from within the club revealed: "Gareth believes that if he hasn't given everything that was expected of him, it has been because he hasn’t had luck with injuries. But he feels that this spell has passed.





"He is optimistic that he is now under the right conditions to succeed," they said.

The one that got away..

Fergie and Gareth Bale... pic.twitter.com/NLWMI4twuo — Red_Devil (@RetroRed2) July 1, 2019

"On paper, Bale is the best we have. But another thing is what he has shown so far.

"If the player is determined to stay, he will start at a disadvantage with Zidane, but there is no doubt that he will have time to change the coach's opinion if his performance is good.”

It is no secret that United have tried to sign Bale a number of times in the past, even offering more money to Tottenham than Real did in the summer of 2013. Serious interest persisted until relatively recently, but that time has now passed and Los Blancos have missed the boat.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Soon to be 30 years old, Bale no longer fits the profile of player that United have been targeting this summer after a marked change in transfer policy.

Instead, the club is pinning its hopes for the future on young domestic players, with the recent signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka evidence that they are committed to the new philosophy. Sean Longstaff is thought to be the next player United are chasing.