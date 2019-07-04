Barcelona Ready Neymar Bid With Four Players Set to Be Included in Swap Deal for PSG Star

Barcelona are willing to part with four players in a deal worth £152m, that would see Neymar return to the La Liga side after just two seasons in the French capital.

It was been widely reported that the Brazilian has grown tired of life in France, after dreams of personal accolades and Champions League glory have instead been replaced with niggling injuries and a failure to acclimatize to the local culture.

This has led to wide speculation that a sensational return to Spain following his world-record £198m move to the Ligue 1 champions appears to be on the cards. Mundo Deportivo, via the Express, state that Ernesto Valverde would be happy to part with Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele in a deal worth in the region of £150m.

Coutinho's days at the Camp Nou are numbered, Umtiti is supposedly up for sale and Ivan Rakitic is also tipped for an exit, however, Dembele's immediate future seems to be in Catalonia as differing reports suggest he'll stay at the club.

Barcelona officials are set to meet with Neymar’s representatives this week to discuss a transfer, although the club's president Josep Bartomeu has thrown a spanner in works, stating: “I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barca.

“They have not called. We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table. We are talking about a PSG player and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him.”

Furthermore, the player's father denied meeting up with club officials in Spain to discuss a deal, as the saga continues to twist and turn. One thing that is for certain is Neymar's desire to return. In a sea of conflicting reports and daily developments, the Brazilian's desire to jump ship has been the only constant throughout the summer.

If you were a betting man, you would back him to make the move, however, with over a month of the window left to go there's still plenty of time for this one to change its course.