Liverpool Join Tottenham & Arsenal in Race for Real Madrid Star Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos' uncertain future at Real Madrid has caught the attention of English sides Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, with the Spaniard likely to leave the 13-time European Champions side this summer.

Club president Florentino Perez has invested heavily in his squad this summer, leaving a number of fringe players likely to move on this window.

One such player is Ceballos, who Marca is at risk. Apparently Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the former Real Betis midfielder but, confusingly, has also made it clear that he not part of his plans for the upcoming La Liga campaign.

That news has put the Premier League trio on alert, particularly after 22-year-old played a starring role Spain's Under-21 European Championship-winning side last month. The Spanish publication add that there is interest in the midfielder from Germany and Italy, however, Spurs are the 'favourites' at this point in time.

With the future of Christian Eriksen as of yet not decided, should the Dane leave north London it could pave the way for Ceballos to slot straight into Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, Marca add that Los Blanocs would be keen on a buy-back option, something Spurs don't outright oppose.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's interest has peaked in recent weeks, much due to Ceballos' fine form, but the Champions League winners would only want a permanent deal, something Madrid are not too keen on.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp feels the Spaniard would add 'dynamism' to his side, a trait it's fair to say Liverpool already had an abundance of last season.

While Liverpool do have the money to complete a deal, their appetite for anything other than small transfers this summer looks limited.

The other interested party are Arsenal, who are 'monitoring the situation', but they too would not entertain the notion of Madrid being able to buy the player back at their will. Furthermore, given their current transfer budget, they could well be priced out of a move.