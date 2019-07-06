Mesut Ozil Edging Towards Arsenal Exit as Fenerbahçe Ramp Up Transfer Interest

Arsenal's Mesut Özil could be on the brink of moving away from Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2019/20 season, with the midfielder now deemed to be a serious transfer target for Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahçe S.K.

The 30-year-old has fallen drastically out-of-favour in north London, and the Gunners are desperate to offload the German star from their wage bill.

It's appeared for a while that Özil would not move on as clubs were balking at the former Germany international's £350k-a-week wages, but Turkish journalist Fatih Doğan claims the midfielder is now halfway along the road to leaving as Fenerbahçe desperately look to finance the move.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç is working very hard to sign him," Doğan told TRT Spor (via The Mirror). "For his wages and loan fee, the club are trying to find the sponsors. They are working on it.

"I think it’s going very well. Right now, I can say the possibility is 50-51% positive."

90min's understanding is that Arsenal are shackled to a £45m transfer budget, unless they are able to generate some major sales - namely Özil - this summer.

While contrasting reports suggest that the club's budget is actually closer to £70m, manager Unai Emery still wants to recoup as much money as possible to continue putting his stamp on the Gunners.

As usual, they have been linked with a host of names ahead of the new season but their attention currently appears to be set on recruiting Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha in a club-record deal - eclipsing the £57m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018.

But their ability to match Crystal Palace's asking price will still largely depend on how much money they're able to generate through offloading Özil, an apparent boyhood Fenerbahçe fan, during the summer window.