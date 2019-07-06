Robert Lewandowski Close to Signing New 4-Year Contract With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at the Allianz Arena this summer.

The Poland international is entering his sixth season in Bavaria following a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, where he's gone to make 242 appearances for the club and become the Bundesliga's all-time best foreign goalscorer.

His current deal was set to expire in 2021, but Sky Deutschland report that Lewandowski has been offered a two-year extension which should be signed before the start of the new season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Backed up by confirmation from Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, who first reported about the extension in March, Lewandowski's new deal will see him tied to the club at least until 2023.

The 30-year-old has finished as the Bundesliga's top goalscorer in four of the last six seasons, more times than any other non-German in the division's history.

If Lewandowski can get his hands on three more Torjägerkanone titles then he'll match legend Gerd Müller's record of being crowned as the top goalscorer seven times.

Having first moved to Germany from Lech Poznan in 2010, Lewandowski has gone on to make 290 appearances in the Bundesliga and scored 202 top-flight goals - placing him ahead of cult hero Claudio Pizarro (197) as the best foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

Across all competitions, Lewandowski has been directly involved in 383 goals in 429 combined appearances for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as one of European football's marquee strikers.

It's been speculated for some time that Lewandowski has been keen on a move to Real Madrid throughout his career.

But as the Spanish giants have recently signed Luka Jović from Eintracht Frankfurt, Lewandowski now appears to have his heart set on building a legacy in Bavaria.