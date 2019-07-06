Tottenham Tipped to Complete Dani Ceballos Deal Ahead of Premier League Rivals Liverpool

By 90Min
July 06, 2019

Liverpool look set to miss out on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos ahead of the 2019/20 season, with Tottenham now being tipped as the Spain Under-21 international's most likely destination this summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabéu since moving from Real Betis in 2017, having gone on to make just 56 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.


Ceballos is one of the players being offered up to recoup some money following their €300m spending spree this summer, and Madrid-based Marca (via The Mirror) claims that the youngster is now closest to joining Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

It had been claimed that Liverpool were poised to meet Real Madrid's €50m asking price ahead of the new season as manager Jürgen Klopp looked to bolster his midfield.


Italian giants AC Milan were also being tipped as a potential destination for Ceballos despite their move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Ismaël Bennacer.


But Ceballos, who was Spain's standout player at the recent Under-21 European Championships, now is reportedly set to link up with Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.


It's hasn't been made crystal clear if Ceballos' move would be made permanent, but as Real Madrid are looking to recoup funds, it's most likely that a switch to north London would at least include an option to buy for the Champions League finalists.

Spurs have already completed deals for Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, although the former has returned to Yorkshire on loan for the upcoming campaign. 

