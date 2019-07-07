Danny Rose & Kieran Trippier Among Eight Tottenham Players Transfer Listed by Mauricio Pochettino

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose have been transfer listed by Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham look to trim their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Spurs are looking to trim their squad and raise funds in order to make further signings on the ones already coming through the door in north London, as Tanguy Ndombele joined for a club record fee and Jack Clarke signed from Leeds before being loaned back to the Yorkshire outfit.

The English full-back pair are the most high profile names heading the clear-out, but they are also joined by Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Onomah and Marcus Edwards, according to the Daily Mail.

Its added that while Spurs don't expect to sell all of these players, Tottenham need to raise funds in order to subsidise the £60m Ndombele fee and pay for their new stadium - without needing to sell star players Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Rose is one of the club's longest-serving players, having joined from Leeds in 2007, and was a mainstay in the side last season after featuring 37 times in all competitions.

The departure of Rose would signal that Ben Davies is set to be the club's number one left back, who the Mail claim is close to signing a new five-year deal.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Trippier endured a tough campaign last time out, failing to recapture his excellent form of both the season before and last summer's World Cup, in which he was instrumental in guiding England to the semi-finals.

With the former Burnley man and Aurier both listed, it is unlikely the club will allow both to leave, therefore it could be a case of seeing which player they can garner the biggest transfer fee for and keeping a hold of the other.

