Real Madrid Preparing 'Imminent' €80m Bid for Paul Pogba as Transfer Saga Continues

The Paul Pogba transfer sweepstakes appear to have taken another turn, with reports from France suggesting Real Madrid are preparing an 'imminent' €80m bid for the Manchester United midfielder.

The Frenchman has appeared set for an Old Trafford exit all summer having grown frustrated with life in the North West. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League and missed out on any silverware in a woeful showing last year, with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola admitting his client is in the process of leaving the club.

According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), Los Blancos could take advantage of the 26-year-old's current situation with a cut-price move, though it is unlikely that they will be able to prise him from United's grasp for the aforementioned sum.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Pogba was first brought to United as a teenager in 2009, before rejoining from Juventus for £89m seven years later, having previously left for Turin on a free transfer.

In the three seasons that have passed since his disappointing Old Trafford return, the market prices for footballers have gone through the roof, meaning Real will struggle to land their man for anything less than what the Red Devils paid Juve.

In fact, they may have to bid north of £100m to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to sell, with Pogba's presence bringing financial rewards to the club - if not actual rewards on the pitch - simply because of his marketability.

However, it is doubtful whether Madrid are even looking to bring the World Cup winner to the Bernabeu given their excessive spending thus far this summer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Spanish giants have made several marquee signings following their nightmare campaign of yesteryear, with the club's total expenditure reaching over £300m.

With Financial Fair Play meaning they must earn within £100m of their outgoings, it would certainly be ill-advised for Real to splash out on another big-money arrival.