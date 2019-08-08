Arsenal Starlet Eddie Nketiah Joins Leeds United on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Young Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah will spend the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Championship side Leeds United, despite collecting three goals for the Gunners during their pre-season preparations.

The 20-year-old was a standout performer as his team beat Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina on their tour of the USA, netting the decisive effort against the German giants, whilst also collecting a brace versus the Italians. He also made an appearance off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, a match which Los Blancos won on penalties.

Though Nketiah proved his capabilities in the Arsenal first-team setup, a year in the second division will no doubt serve him well as he looks to hone his skills and gain experience in senior football.

Having spent seven years in the youth ranks at London rivals Chelsea, the forward made a switch across the city in 2015 after the Blues decided to release him.

He has since worked his way up the chain at the Emirates Stadium, earning a first-team call-up during the reign of Arsene Wenger following a marvellous tally of 15 goals in 16 matches in the 2016/17 season.

Nketiah would make his competitive Gunners debut shortly afterwards, though it would take until May 2019 for the youngster to get his maiden Premier League goal as he fired home against Burnley.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Leeds will certainly find a place for him in their lineup as they aim to right the wrongs of last term and finally secure a top-flight return, the Whites last competing in first division in 2004.

Marcelo Bielsa's recruits looked set to make their way back to the promised land by the time Easter 2019 rolled around, but a shocking run of results saw the Elland Road outfit slip out of the automatic promotion places in the Championship, losing finalists Derby County then dumping them out in the playoff semis.

