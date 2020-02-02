Barcelona must get revenge over Levante on Sunday if it's to stay within reach of La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager when the team succumbed 2–0 away to Valencia last weekend. He returns to Camp Nou hoping home comforts will get his team back on the board.

Barcelona vs. Levante Tune-In Information:

When: Sunday, February 2

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The Blaugrana fell from the top of the table following that loss at Mestalla, and the team trails Los Blancos by three points entering Week 22. Setien will hope Atletico Madrid is able to strip points from Zinedine Zidane's side when they clash in the capital derby on Saturday.

Barcelona has never lost a league fixture at home to Levante, who travel to Catalonia on the back of three straight top-flight defeats, two of which came away from home.

Manager Paco Lopez had his contract renewed until 2023 shortly after that home win against Barca—then managed by Ernesto Valverde—though Levante's league form has since taken a turn for the worse. They've lost five of their last seven outings in La Liga but are still nine points above the drop zone.

Lionel Messi could spearhead Barca's attack in the absence of Luis Suarez, who will be out of action until May following surgery on his right knee.

Jose Campana scored and assisted against the Blaugrana three months ago, and Levante will look to their key midfielder to take some of the wind out of Barca's sails. Roger Marti is Levante's top scorer with nine goals in La Liga this season, hoping to enter double-digits at the Camp Nou.