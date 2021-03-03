How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?

Barcelona vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Barcelona hosts Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday at Camp Nou, knowing it needs a comeback if it's to avoid being knocked out of the competition.

Sevilla leads 2-0 after the first leg, with former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic's late goal giving Julen Lopetegui's side an added cushion following Jules Kounde's opener.

The winner will play either Levante or Athletic Bilbao in the final. Those two teams tied 1-1 in their first leg and will complete their semifinal on Thursday.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

Barcelona requires a 2-0 result to force extra time, and it just beat Sevilla by that scoreline away from home on Saturday in La Liga, with Lionel Messi registering a goal and an assist and Ousmane Dembele scoring as well.

Barcelona, which was rocked this week by a police raid on Camp Nou in conjunction with the Barçagate scandal involving former president Josep Bartomeu, has made a habit of coming from behind in the Copa del Rey competition.

It was taken to extra time by third-tier Cornella in the round of 32 and Granada in the quarterfinals and required a come-from-behind effort against Rayo Vallecano in the last 16 in between. In the Granada game, Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute before Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba scored late to force extra time. Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Alba scored in the extra 30 minutes to secure a 5-3 win and a place in the semis vs. Sevilla.

YOU MAY LIKE

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

California Baptist raises a "WAC Champions" banner
College Basketball

California Baptist: Undefeated and Uninvited to the Dance

After a recent D-I transition, the Lancers can't play in the 2021 NCAA tournament. But they can still make history.

demarcus-ware-box-jump
NFL

Ware Turns Back Clock, Beats Garrett's Box Jump Record

DeMarcus Ware certainly looks ready for a return to the gridiron in 2021.

pirates-out
Play
MLB

Who's Going to Be the Worst Team in 2021?

It's going to be a long year in Pittsburgh and Denver.

Messi-Elche-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Sevilla leads Barcelona 2-0 on aggregate entering the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

minor-league-baseball-stadium
MLB

Report: Triple A Season Delayed Until at Least May

MLB will use alternate sites to continue prospect development as they wait for the minor-league season to begin.

Washington Football Team Cheerleaders
Play
NFL

Washington to Replace Cheerleaders With Coed Dance Team in 2021

The WFT will replace its cheerleading team with a coed dance team for the upcoming season.

Side-by-side split image of Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Terry Bradshaw Had Surgery in 1983 Under Name ‘Tom Brady’

Make that two NFL greats named Tom Brady.