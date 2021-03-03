How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Barcelona hosts Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday at Camp Nou, knowing it needs a comeback if it's to avoid being knocked out of the competition.

Sevilla leads 2-0 after the first leg, with former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic's late goal giving Julen Lopetegui's side an added cushion following Jules Kounde's opener.

The winner will play either Levante or Athletic Bilbao in the final. Those two teams tied 1-1 in their first leg and will complete their semifinal on Thursday.

Barcelona requires a 2-0 result to force extra time, and it just beat Sevilla by that scoreline away from home on Saturday in La Liga, with Lionel Messi registering a goal and an assist and Ousmane Dembele scoring as well.

Barcelona, which was rocked this week by a police raid on Camp Nou in conjunction with the Barçagate scandal involving former president Josep Bartomeu, has made a habit of coming from behind in the Copa del Rey competition.

It was taken to extra time by third-tier Cornella in the round of 32 and Granada in the quarterfinals and required a come-from-behind effort against Rayo Vallecano in the last 16 in between. In the Granada game, Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute before Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba scored late to force extra time. Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Alba scored in the extra 30 minutes to secure a 5-3 win and a place in the semis vs. Sevilla.