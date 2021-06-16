Premier League Schedule Released, Man City to Open at Tottenham

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Manchester City to Open Premier League Title Defense at Tottenham

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City will open the Premier League season with a trip to Tottenham as part of a tough start to the champions’ title defense.

The league’s 2021-22 schedule was released Wednesday and threw up the intriguing prospect of Tottenham striker Harry Kane playing in the opening round on Aug. 14 against his current team, given that City is one of the clubs he’s been linked to during the offseason.

Kane’s future is likely to be decided after the European Championship, where he is captaining England.

City also has been scheduled to play Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool in its first seven games of the season, with the first Manchester derby against United not coming until the 11th round in the opening weekend of November.

Pep Guardiola’s team won the league by 12 points last season ahead of United, which opens its campaign against fierce rival Leeds at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Brentford begins life back in the top flight for the first time in 75 years with a London derby at home to Arsenal, while Norwich hosts Liverpool on its return to the Premier League.

Chelsea is at home to Crystal Palace, which is currently without a manager while another team looking for a new manager, Everton, hosts Southampton.

Watford, the third promoted team, takes on Aston Villa.

The Premier League concludes on May 22 with City, Liverpool and Chelsea all finishing with home games — against Villa, Wolverhampton and Watford, respectively — while Manchester United visits Crystal Palace.

There are a number of early meetings between the so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs involved in the quickly abandoned Super League project, with the weekend of Sept. 25-26 seeing a repeat of the Champions League final when City travels to Chelsea.

Arsenal also hosts Spurs that weekend in the first north London derby of the season.

On the weekend of Oct. 2-3, the most recent Premier League winners meet at Anfield when Liverpool hosts City.

City’s first four away games are against Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Currently there are only four rounds of midweek games, with three of them in December.

It’s unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend. For the current European Championship, the government has referred to the 90,000-seat Wembley being “at minimum 50% capacity” for the latter matches of the tournament.

“The Premier League and its clubs reiterate their ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters, from the start of the season, and will continue to work closely with government and all relevant authorities, ensuring operational plans are in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to stadiums in August,” the league said Wednesday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Play
Boxing

Wilder Chooses Silences After Months of Saying Fury Cheated

Wilder has tossed out multiple conspiracies since losing to Fury in February 2020, but he said absolutely nothing when the two sat at a strange press conference Tuesday.

arizona-state-sun-devils
College Football

Report: NCAA Investigating ASU for Recruiting Violations

The NCAA is investigating Arizona State over alleged improper benefits for high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.

Finland is playing in its first major tournament
Soccer

Finland's Feat: Reaching Euro 2020—and Having Hope for More

Finland fell short of a second win in as many matches and has a tall task to reach the last 16, but being at the Euros and still having a chance remains a major achievement.

Man City celebrate the Premier League title.
Soccer

Premier League Schedule Released, Man City to Open at Tottenham

Manchester City will open its title defense at Tottenham on Aug. 14 after the full Premier League schedule was released Wednesday.

novak-djokovic-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: What We Learned from the 2021 French Open

Putting a bow on the 2021 French Open with final thoughts on the year's second major, including the Djokovic-Nadal semifinals match, Barbara Krejcikova's chance at Wimbledon and more.

Lorenzo Insigne scores against Turkey.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Switzerland

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 16.

Scott Brooks with the Wizards
NBA

Source: Scott Brooks, Wizards Part Ways

A source told "Sports Illustrated" the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension and decided to part ways.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
Play
Fantasy

2021 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Team Outlook: Jalen Hurts has QB1 Upside

A fantasy football breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.