Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Mia Hamm Sets Record For Most Expensive Female Sports Card With Rookie Card Sale

Author:
Publish date:
mia-hamm-uswnt

Former United States Women’s National Team star Mia Hamm is back to breaking records after her rookie card sold for $34,440 this weekend.

The 1992 rookie card nearly doubled the previous record for the most expensive female sports card, per ESPN. Hamm’s rookie card is from a 1992 edition of SI For Kids, appearing in magazines across the country following her first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 1991. The previous record for a female sports card belonged to Alex Morgan, whose rookie card reportedly sold for $16,000.

Hamm is a worthy record holder of the most expensive card for a female athlete. She scored 158 goals in 276 caps for the USWNT from 1987-2004, winning two Olympic gold medals and two World Cups. Hamm held the record for most international goals scored until 2013, and she now sits third on the all-time list behind Abby Wambach and Canadian striker Christine Sinclair.

"It validates that there's a legitimate market for women's sports," Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin told ESPN. "Four years ago, soccer was not considered by most [trading card] people in the United States. "But two of the five highest-priced items in this auction were soccer-related [and] then you have Mia Hamm up there, too."

Sports card sales have seen a boom in recent years. Tom Brady's rookie card set a new record in June, with the card selling for $3.1 million. Brady broke his own record with the sale, topping a $2.25 million rookie card bid in April

More Soccer Coverage: 

• The Most Stunning Finish to the Most Stunning Day at Euro 2020
• Spain Puts Its Potential, Pitfalls on Display vs. Croatia
• Switzerland Stuns France on Penalty Kicks in Euro Thriller 

YOU MAY LIKE

mia-hamm-uswnt
Soccer

Hamm Sets Record For Most Expensive Female Sports Card

Mia Hamm’s 1992 rookie card nearly doubled the previous record for most expensive female sports card.

dylan-bundy-angels
MLB

Bundy Exits Start After Vomiting on Yankee Stadium Mound

The heat at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx appeared to get the best of Dylan Bundy on Monday night.

Lionel Messi sets Argentina's cap record
Soccer

Messi Sets Argentina Cap Record, Helps Clinch First in Copa Group

With his 148th international appearance, Lionel Messi surpassed former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano's Argentina record.

Argentina celebrating in the Copa America.
Soccer

Copa América: How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia

The two sides meet in group play at Copa América in Brazil on Monday, June 28.

Yann Sommer and Switzerland celebrate a stunning upset of France at Euro 2020
Soccer

The Most Stunning Finish to the Most Stunning Day at Euro 2020

Spain-Croatia was the game of the tournament for all of an hour or so. Switzerland's upset of France—and the twists involved—made for an unforgettable result.

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

Switzerland stuns France at the Euros
Soccer

Switzerland Stuns France on Penalty Kicks in Euro Thriller

France went from the brink of defeat to salvation—only for Switzerland to do the same to force extra time and win on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

Ben Simmons during pre-game warm ups.
NBA

Simmons Chooses 'Individual Development' Over Olympics

Ben Simmons's agent Rich Paul told ESPN that Simmons will not compete with the Australian Team in the Olympics this year to instead work on his own development.