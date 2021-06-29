How to Watch Euro 2020: Sweden vs. Ukraine

Sports Illustrated home
Sweden vs. Ukraine Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Sweden and Ukraine will close out a hectic round of 16 at Euro 2020 in Glasgow with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. 

The Swedes come into the matchup as the favorites after an improbable first-place finish in Group D thanks to wins over Slovakia and Poland and an impressive draw against Spain in the group opener. 

Sweden is led by RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg, who has scored three of the side's four goals in the tournament following his brace against Poland. Forsberg has been cleared for the round-of-16 matchup after missing training over the weekend as a precaution due to fitness concerns. 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Ukraine has only won once in its last eight matches at the Euros, but that one win in the group stage against North Macedonia and a favorable goal differential was enough to earn the final qualifying spot for third-place teams. 

Ukraine has won three of the sides' four meetings, with current manager Andriy Shevchenko scoring twice in their last match against Sweden at Euro 2012. Tuesday's winner will go on to face either England or Germany in the quarterfinals in Rome. 

