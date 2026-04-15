2025–26 Champions League Semifinals Set As Last Four Clubs Battle for Glory

The last four teams left in the 2025–26 Champions League now have just one more round of club soccer’s premier competition left to go before reaching the final.

An 89th-minute Bayern Munich goal from Luis Díaz against Real Madrid on Wednesday night set up a mouthwatering semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

After the Germans had won 2–1 in Madrid, that goal proved decisive in the aggregate scoreline, which eventually finished 6–4 in Bayern’s favor after an even later Michael Olise goal.

The teams played out a pulsating second leg in Munich. Arda Güler scored from distance inside the first minute after a shocking Manuel Neuer mistake, before a quickfire equalizer from Aleksandar Pavlović, and then three more goals all in the first half—including Harry Kane’s 50th of the season.

But the tie was heading for extra time until the final moments, when Eduardo Camavinga’s red card reduced Los Blancos to 10 players and then Díaz fired in from outside the penalty area. Olise added the gloss and put daylight between Bayern and the 15-time European champions.

PSG had been waiting since 24 hours earlier to find out which is the latest team trying to stop them becoming the first team other than Real Madrid in 36 years to retain the European Cup. The French giants steamrolled Liverpool 4–0 on aggregate, winning 2–0 at Anfield this week.

Bayern against PSG is a repeat of the 2020 final, although the clubs have also faced each other seven times since that Covid-impacted contest six years ago. Bayern have won five of those seven matches played, including in this season’s league phase.

Arsenal are into the semifinals for the second year in a row and will face Atlético Madrid. One of these teams will play in the Champions League final for the first time in a long while.

Atlético last made it 10 years ago in 2016, losing to city rivals Real Madrid for the second time in three seasons. For Arsenal, it was 20 years ago, a 2006 defeat to Barcelona in Paris.

Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos prevailed over Barcelona—3–2 on aggregate—in a contentious all-Spanish quarterfinal tie that saw the Catalans rage at the officiating and Atléti revel in complaints over the Metropolitano grass. Arsenal were more attritional against Sporting CP, grinding out a 1–0 win in Lisbon a week ago and then protecting in the return leg at home.

The first leg of the semifinal will be played in Madrid, with Arsenal having the additional advantage of playing the decisive second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

2025–26 Champions League Semifinal Fixtures in Full

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal

When Are the 2025–26 Champions League Semifinals?

There is now a short two-week break in the Champions League schedule, before the semifinals begin.

The first leg of PSG vs. Bayern will be held at the Parce des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, April 28. Then, 24 hours later, Atlético host Arsenal in Madrid, on Wednesday, April 29.

The turnaround is quick, again just a week. Arsenal welcome Atlético to north London on Tuesday, May 5, before PSG are due in Munich on Wednesday, May 6.

The final, for which PSG or Bayern will be the designated ‘home team’ for administrative purposes, is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. It marks a first time for Hungary hosting the biggest annual match in world soccer.

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