The 67th iteration of the English League Cup kicked off back in late July and the fourth round of the competition is now fast approaching.

Following a preliminary four-team playoff, the remaining League Two sides joined at the first round alongside League One and Championship clubs, with the Premier League teams not involved in European competition then tagging in at the second round.

But the third round is where the Premier League’s giants entered the fray, with Champions League participants Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all joining the hunt for silverware.

While there are matches still to be played in the current round, here’s everything you need to know for the imminent fourth round draw.

When Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The Carabao Cup trophy is the first major piece of silverware on offer in England. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The fourth round draw for the Carabao Cup will be staged following the conclusion of Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

It’s impossible to know exactly when the draw will take place, especially with the clash at Old Trafford potentially heading to penalties, but the match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

In the United Kingdom, audiences can tune into the fourth round draw on Sky Sports.

The Carabao Cup’s official social media channels will also offer live updates of the draw, which is being hosted by Pien Meulensteen with former professionsal Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young doing the plucking of the balls.

Ball Numbers for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

The plucking of the balls is always a spectacle. | Plumb Images/Leicester City FC/Getty Images

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Bradford City

4. Brentford

5. Chelsea

6. Crystal Palace

7. Fulham

8. Liverpool

9. Newcastle United

10. Peterborough United

11. Sunderland

12. Coventry City or Aston Villa

13. Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers

14. Fleetwood Town or Sheffield United

15. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion

16. Manchester City or Norwich City

When Will the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Take Place?

It’s over a month until fourth round ties will be staged across England, with the fixtures played on the week commencing Oct. 26.

The quarterfinals are then held in December, followed by the two-legged semifinals at the start of 2027.

The final, which is once again hosted by Wembley Stadium, will be held on March 21, 2027.