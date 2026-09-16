2026–27 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Date, Time, Ball Numbers
The 67th iteration of the English League Cup kicked off back in late July and the fourth round of the competition is now fast approaching.
Following a preliminary four-team playoff, the remaining League Two sides joined at the first round alongside League One and Championship clubs, with the Premier League teams not involved in European competition then tagging in at the second round.
But the third round is where the Premier League’s giants entered the fray, with Champions League participants Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all joining the hunt for silverware.
While there are matches still to be played in the current round, here’s everything you need to know for the imminent fourth round draw.
When Is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The fourth round draw for the Carabao Cup will be staged following the conclusion of Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
It’s impossible to know exactly when the draw will take place, especially with the clash at Old Trafford potentially heading to penalties, but the match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw
In the United Kingdom, audiences can tune into the fourth round draw on Sky Sports.
The Carabao Cup’s official social media channels will also offer live updates of the draw, which is being hosted by Pien Meulensteen with former professionsal Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young doing the plucking of the balls.
Ball Numbers for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Bradford City
4. Brentford
5. Chelsea
6. Crystal Palace
7. Fulham
8. Liverpool
9. Newcastle United
10. Peterborough United
11. Sunderland
12. Coventry City or Aston Villa
13. Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers
14. Fleetwood Town or Sheffield United
15. Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion
16. Manchester City or Norwich City
When Will the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Take Place?
It’s over a month until fourth round ties will be staged across England, with the fixtures played on the week commencing Oct. 26.
The quarterfinals are then held in December, followed by the two-legged semifinals at the start of 2027.
The final, which is once again hosted by Wembley Stadium, will be held on March 21, 2027.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.