2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees: Live Updates on 30-Player Shortlist, Harry Kane Favorite

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most coveted individual prizes in all of sport, recognizing the best footballers from the past 12 months. Usually a clear favorite has emerged for the prize, but 2026 could be a little different as there’s a few players who will have genuine belief that this year is their year.

The shortlists for the main Ballon d’Or award, the Women’s Ballon d’Or, the Kopa Trophy and a host of other awards are being revealed this Tuesday—follow along with Sports Illustrated as the players in contention are confirmed.