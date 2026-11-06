The moment is finally here. On Saturday, all 30 clubs in Major League Soccer will conclude their regular seasons, playing the 34th and final slate of matches.

With several teams still clawing to secure their postseason fates, this promises to be one of the most thrilling Decision Days in recent memory.

Here is every Saturday fixture that has something at stake.

Orlando City vs. New England Revolution

Antoine Griezmann is looking to make history for Orlando. | Grant Halverson/MLS/Getty Images

New England Revolution appeared on course for a fifth straight win, only for Inter Miami to score two late goals and prevail 2–1 on Sunday. The Revs can finish no lower than third in the Eastern Conference; however, they must beat Orlando (and hope that Charlotte defeats Miami) in order to finish second in the East.

As for Orlando City, they are guaranteed at least a wild card spot, currently sitting ninth in the table. They are haunted by the ghosts of that match, though, losing in Chicago last year at the wild card stage. In order to avoid a repeat and ensure they have at least two playoff matches, the Lions must win against New England. They will also need Cincinnati to lose and for Chicago to beat Columbus in order to secure a top-seven finish.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

Cavan Sullivan will be looking to spearhead Philadelphia’s postseason run. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union will be looking to snap their four-match winless run when they host Toronto FC, who bid farewell to their playoff aspirations last week. Philadelphia currently sit sixth in the table, one point above FC Cincinnati and three above Columbus Crew, and they must avoid defeat in order not to drop into eighth.

Given the situation, Philadelphia might very well be content to play for a stalemate, ensuring an opening series playoff battle with either Miami or New England as opposed to risking defeat and dropping down to the wild card match.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Inter Miami can seal second place with a win. | Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Inter Miami need to defeat Charlotte in order to secure second place in the Eastern Conference. A draw won’t be good enough, if New England win in Florida. On the other hand, Charlotte—who can finish no lower than fifth—will be seeking to move up to fourth.

The Crown will all but certainly face Chicago Fire in the playoffs, and if they can beat Miami (combined with Chicago failing to beat Columbus), then they will host the first and potential third match of the opening round.

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

Nashville SC have been head and shoulders above every MLS team this season. | Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

FC Cincinnati are playing for an automatic playoff berth, knowing that a stalemate could see them descend into the wild card spot. They sit one point behind Philadelphia, two above Columbus and three above Orlando, and they must win in order to secure at least two bites of the apple in the postseason.

As for Nashville SC, they’re playing for history. If the newly crowned Supporters’ Shield champions avoid defeat in Ohio, then they will surpass Inter Miami’s 2024 squad for the highest points tally in a single MLS regular season (74).

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew

Robert Lewandowski is preparing for his first postseason as an MLS player. | Ray Bahner/Getty Images

Chicago Fire must win in order to ensure that they will finish fourth and host the opening match as well as the potential decider against Charlotte. As for Columbus Crew, they are looking to jump from the wild card spots into the automatic spots on the final day.

Currently eighth in the table, Columbus need some luck if they are to secure a first-round berth. They need one of these two scenarios in order to finish in the top seven: a win at Chicago and a win for Toronto FC against Philadelphia, or a win at Chicago and a win/draw for Nashville against Cincinnati.

Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY

Houston Dynamo are looking to return to winning ways vs. St. Louis. | Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

Houston Dynamo currently sit fifth in the Western Conference, level on points with St. Louis CITY and one behind San Jose Earthquakes. They can move into fourth place by beating St. Louis at home. If they win and Minnesota beat San Jose Earthquakes, then they will finish third.

The bottom line: Houston control their own fate as they look to finish in the top four and secure hosting privileges for their opening playoff match. Can they claim their first home win since Sep. 9 and depose the U.S. Open Cup winners?

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC

Son Heung-Min is the danger man for LAFC. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

While LAFC have all but confirmed their sixth-place finish, Seattle Sounders have their work cut out for them as they look to sneak into the playoffs. Brian Schmetzer’s side sits 10th in the Western Conference, level on points with Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids and one behind LA Galaxy.

With just two points from their last five matches, the wheels are falling off the Sounders’ season. They need to get back to winning ways on Saturday, and they also need at least one favorable result elsewhere in order to prolong their season.

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes are cruising to a top-four finish. | Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Minnesota United are living on a prayer. They sit 12th in the West, one point behind Real Salt Lake and two behind Seattle, Colorado and Portland. Remarkably, the Loons can finish anywhere from 7th to 13th, and they need quite a few results to go their way in order to book their playoff ticket.

As for San Jose Earthquakes, they cannot fall any lower than fourth and are guaranteed to be hosting their playoff opener. If they can win at Minnesota, combined with Dallas losing to Colorado, then they will finish second in the West.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

Hirving Lozano will be looking to lead the Galaxy to victory in Utah. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

This is the textbook definition of “win or go home”. The Galaxy sit seventh in the West, and if they cannot beat Real Salt Lake, then they will be at risk of failing to qualify for the playoffs. A draw or defeat could be enough to see them advance, but it's far from a guarantee.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake need to beat the Galaxy, and they also need two of Colorado/Portland/Seattle not to win. RSL could also sneak into the wild card spots with a draw, but they’d also need Colorado/Portland/Seattle to lose, in addition to Minnesota drawing or losing to San Jose.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas can wrap up second place on Saturday. | Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

After drawing at league-worst Sporting Kansas City, FC Dallas will be seeking to bounce back against Colorado Rapids. Currently in the final playoff spot, Colorado must win in order to ensure playoff qualification, with Seattle, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota in hot pursuit.

But while a draw might not be good enough for Colorado to book their playoff tickets, it will be good enough for Dallas to finish ahead of San Jose and wrap up second place in the West.

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers are seeking a fourth straight victory in Austin. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Portland Timbers have played in the last two Western Conference wild card matches, losing in 2024 and winning in 2025. They can avoid a three-peat by overcoming Austin (combined with the Galaxy losing/drawing).

On the other hand, if they draw in Austin, then they risk being usurped by Colorado, Seattle, and Real Salt Lake. Minnesota could also surpass them if they win and Portland lose. With Austin already eliminated after losing five of their last six, there’s no excuse for the Timbers to not pick up the three points in Texas.