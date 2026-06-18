2026 World Cup: The 12 Best Individual Performances of First Group Games

And just like that, the first round of matches at the 2026 World Cup is done. All 48 teams have now sampled action and we’ve had a first, tantalizing glimpse at how things might shape up over the course of the next month.

Two out of the three hosts won, Germany, Sweden and Argentina ran riot, heavyweights Spain and Portugal struggled and we’ve all got overly used to saying the words hydration break.

Pleasingly, despite the heat and a long domestic season, many of soccer’s superstars arrived ready to play, with big performances right from the off. But, just who exactly were the standout players of the opening round? I hear you cry.

Here are 12 players who lit up the World Cup in matchday one.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

12. Ayyoub Bouaddi

What were you doing at 18? | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The task of going into battle against Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães would be more than a little daunting at any age, let alone at 18. However, Morocco’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi was far from overawed in his country’s impressive 1–1 draw with Brazil in Group C.

The World Cup tends to produce at least one breakout star every tournament and it feels like the light might well be shining on Bouaddi this summer, with Arsenal and Real Madrid among those lurking.

Speaking on the BBC’s coverage, former France striker Olivier Giroud compared his former teammate to Sergio Busquets and talked up a transfer, saying: “At Lille, we make fun of Bouaddi a lot because of his finishing. If he has that quality, he will be playing for Real Madrid next year.”

11. Julián Quiñones

Julián Quiñones has written his name into history. ✍️#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mL58wS6WJC — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026

Mexico’s Colombian-born forward joins the likes of Pelé, Philipp Lahm and Siphiwe Tshabalala as having scored the first goal at a World Cup. Note it down for future pub quizzes.

As well as getting the tournament off to a flyer with a fine finish against Group A opponent South Africa, Julián Quiñones hit the woodwork and was a live wire throughout the match.

10. Kai Havertz

Havertz and Germany don’t believe in going easy on anyone. | Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

After fitness issues all season with Arsenal, Kai Havertz is fiding his feet when it counts.

The 27-year-old followed up his Champions League final rocket with two strikes in Germany’s Group E opener against Curaçao. Granted, the Caribbean islanders may not be the stiffest opposition Havertz and co. face this summer, but you can only beat what’s front of you.

Havertz vs. Curaçao

Statistic Kai Havertz Goals 2 xG 1.01 Shots 4 Touches in the Opposition Box 11

9. Yasin Ayari

Yasin Ayari scored two rockets against the country of his father’s birth. | Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images

As well as scoring two bangers against Tunisia, Yasin Ayari introduced the concept of the apology, non-celebration celebration on the international stage—the reason, of course, being that the Sweden star’s father is from Tunisia. Sorry, Dad!

Ayari’s starring role in the 5–1 win is all the more impressive when you consider that Tunisia didn’t concede a single goal in qualification.

8. Folarin Balogun

Balogun made a name for himself against Paraguay. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Only Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland (more on them later) racked up a higher xG on target than the United States’s Folarin Balogun in the opening round of matches.

Balogun scored twice in the 4–1 win over Paraguay, including an early Goal of the Tournament contender with his aesthetically pleasing second that was curled into the top corner after brushing off defenders with supreme composure.

Balogun vs. Paraguay

Statistic Folarin Balogun Goals 2 xG 0.47 Shots 5 Touches in the Opposition Box 10

7. Harry Kane

Mr Inevitable began his march towards a third Golden Boot at a major international tournament, after top-scoring at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Any doubts that Harry Kane would be physically and mentally spent after playing close to a million games for Bayern Munich this season were quickly put aside when the England captain took to the field against Croatia in Arlington.

As well as his two goals in England’s 4–2 win, Kane had the game’s most shots (7) and touches in the opposition box (9), as well as occasionally dropping deep to spray passes around like a quarterback, just because he can.

6. Elijah Just

Motherwell forward Elijah Just was the star of the show for New Zealand in its 2–2 draw against Iran.

Neutrals with tickets to see the Group G encounter in Los Angeles may have been forgiven for going into this one with low expectations, but will have left feeling like they were fortunate to witness of the matches of the tournament so far.

Just linked up beautifully with seasoned Premier League target man Chris Wood for both goals.

5. Vozinha

Vozinha channelled the great Guillermo Ochoa in his performance. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The shock of the World Cup so far was Cabo Verde holding Spain to a 0–0 draw in Group H, with 40-year-old Vozinha making himself the day’s unflappable, main character with seven saves—as well as millions of new followers on Instagram.

Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and even, eventually, Lamine Yamal couldn’t find a way past Cabo Verde’s stubborn defense that also included Irish-born Shamrock Rovers center back Pico Lopes.

4. Michael Olise

You voted Michael Olise Superior Player of the Match! ✨



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/xtreeBG5jv — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2026

Is there a more fun player to watch in the world right now than Michael Olise?

The attacking midfielder brought his scintillating Bayern Munich form directly to France, pulling the strings for Les Bleus in the Group I win over Senegal.

3. Kylian Mbappé

He’s up and running. | Shaun Botterill/FIFA/Getty Images

Before the tournament there were questions as to whether France—embarrassed by its riches—might actually be better off without Kylian Mbappé in its frontline. Those questions were swiftly and definitely answered as France tore through Senegal, with Mbappé scoring twice to win the match 3–1.

The Real Madrid superstar’s second in particular was one for the ages and, after a turbulent season, served as a reminder that, for all the noise, he is really, really good at this.

Statistic Kylian Mbappé Goals 2 xG 0.78 Shots 4 Touches in the Opposition Box 7

2. Erling Haaland

For everyone who waited! 🇳🇴❤️ pic.twitter.com/OoSvy6NuYO — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 17, 2026

Mbappé’s double earlier the same day served as a “hold my beer” moment for Erling Haaland.

The Norway superstar finally made his bow on the World Cup stage, bagging twice and registering an assist against an Iraq side that was left reeling from the sheer force of will that is Haaland.

The sight of the No.9 bearing down on a hesitant Jalal Hassan for his second was like something out of a horror film.

The Golden Boot race is on.

1. Lionel Messi

Still great. | Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP/Getty Images

Are we ready for a scenario in which Lionel Messi is still, at almost 39, the best player in the world?

On his 200th appearance for Argentina, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner hit a hattrick against Algeria to draw level with Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer (16).

“Messi things,” said Algeria midfielder Ibrahim Maza after the game. Indeed, Ibrahim.

World Cup All-Time Leading Goalscorers

Player Goals Matches Played Miroslav Klose 16 24 Lionel Messi 16 27 Ronaldo 15 19 Gerd Müller 14 13 Kylian Mbappé 14 15 Just Fontaine 13 6 Pelé 12 14

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