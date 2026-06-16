World Cup Hero Earns Millions of Followers After Incredible Performance

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is the latest player to benefit from the power of social media at this summer’s World Cup.

New Zealand right back Tim Payne was the subject of a viral movement as fans latched on to a claim that he might be the “least-known player at the tournament.” Payne’s socials soon exploded, rising from around 4,700 followers to 5.8 million.

Vozinha’s rise in popularity was much more organic. The 40-year-old goalkeeper was exceptional during Cabo Verde’s unlikely 0–0 draw with Spain, making seven saves as Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and co. were left frustrated.

While securing a point against the reigning European champions was the ultimate reward, Vozinha has seen his Instagram feed flooded with praise. As the game kicked off, his follower count stood at around 45,000. At the time of writing, he is touching 7 million.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment,” an emotional Vozinha reflected. “I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream.

“This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

Visa Fees Rob Vozinha of Family Moment

Vozinha was unbeatable. | Wang Kaiyan/Xinhua/Getty Images

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” Vozinha continued. “They were everything for me, for my life.”

Fate may have denied Vozinha the chance to celebrate with his biggest supporters, but U.S. immigration laws further limited the family able to celebrate with the goalkeeper on the sidelines. In January, Cabo Verde was among 38 countries subjected to a new visa bond scheme, requiring people from those nations to pay a refundable fee of between $5,000 and $15,000 when applying for a visitor visa.

Those financial demands proved to be too much for Vozinha’s mother.

“I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa,” he admitted. “Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to on time. I would like her to be here.”

What’s Next for Vozinha After Viral Fame?

All eyes will be on Vozinha. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

At 40 years old and with his most recent club experience coming in Portugal’s second tier with Chaves, billing Vozinha as a “breakout star” of the tournament and backing him to seal a big transfer this summer might be a stretch.

We have seen goalkeepers earn big moves courtesy of World Cup heroics before. In 2014, Keylor Navas secured a move to Real Madrid after dazzling with Costa Rica. Nobody thought that deal would be possible before the tournament, but the key difference is Navas was 27 at the time and already playing in La Liga with Levante.

Vozinha is unlikely to be challenging Thibaut Courtois for minutes next season, and just as well, because his club allegiances lie elsewhere.

“I am a fan of Barcelona, I am a fan of Arsenal also,” Vozinha revealed. “[David] Raya was on the bench and he’s a great goalkeeper. Rodri plays [for] Manchester City, that is one of the best teams in the world. But when the game starts, I think we forget that.”

If Vozinha can maintain this level of performances, a queue of modest suitors is likely to form to offer one final hurrah before the specter of retirement eventually catches up to the veteran.

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