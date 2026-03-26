2026 World Cup: The Biggest Star Players Ruled Out Through Injury

Every soccer player’s lifelong ambition is to represent their country at the World Cup. For many, those dreams will come true this summer.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will stage the 2026 edition of soccer’s most loved and prestigious tournament, a festival of drama, passion and chaos certain to be defined by moments of individual inspiration.

However, a thought must be spared for those who won’t make this summer’s spectacle. Not due to underperformance or their nation’s absence, but simply because of a cruel and dream-shattering injury blow.

Here are the unfortunate stars who are set to miss the 2026 World Cup due to fitness issues.

Argentina

A defending champion will miss out. | Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Argentina knows it will be without one member of their 2022 World Cup-winning squad this summer. Villarreal defender Juan Foyth has been sidelined until the beginning of next season after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Fortunately, he’s the only major concern for La Albiceleste as things stand.

Player Club Injury Status Juan Foyth Villarreal Achilles Out

Brazil

Rodrygo has torn his ACL. | Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Rodrygo is the first significant casualty for Brazil ahead of the tournament. The Real Madrid starlet and 37-cap international will be forced to watch on from the sidelines after tearing his ACL.

Currently joined by compatriot Éder Militão in the Real Madrid treatment room, the injury-prone center back should make the World Cup squad if he can avoid further setbacks. Bruno Guimarães is another concern for the Seleção, but the Newcastle United midfielder should make his return after the March international break.

Player Club Injury Status Rodrygo Real Madrid ACL Out Éder Militão Real Madrid Hamstring Doubt Bruno Guimarães Newcastle Hamstring Doubt

Canada

Alphonso Davies is worryingly injury-prone. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies sparked fears among Canada supporters following yet another injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 6–1 Champions League win over Atalanta, but Jesse Marsch has revealed the left back should return after the March international break. Unfortunately for his national team manager, fitness issues are all too common for Davies.

Player Club Injury Status Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Hamstring Doubt

Croatia

Joško Gvardiol is battling a long-term injury. | Nel Pavletic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Croatia is aiming to over-perform at another World Cup and will require Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić to achieve their ambitions. While both have been sidelined with long-term injuries this season, the former is expected to return before the campaign’s end and the latter is back in training having been unavailable since October.

Player Club Injury Status Joško Gvardiol Man City Leg Doubt Mateo Kovačić Man City Ankle Doubt

England

Levi Colwill has missed the entire season to date. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

England has a wealth of riches to select from ahead of the tournament but various options might be unavailable due to injuries. Levi Colwill and James Maddison have both been out for the season with ACL tears, while Jack Grealish will likely miss the remainder of the campaign with a foot issue.

Player Club Injury Status Levi Colwill Chelsea ACL Doubt James Maddison Tottenham ACL Doubt Jack Grealish Man City (on loan at Everton) Foot Doubt

France

Boubacar Kamara is a big blow for Aston Villa. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Boubacar Kamara is a bigger miss than France may even realize. The influential defensive midfielder had been enjoying an excellent season with Aston Villa and could have earned a France recall only for a nasty knee injury to cut his campaign tragically short.

Player Club Injury Status Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa ACL Doubt

Germany

Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury woes persist. | IMAGO/osnapix

Injury problems continue to derail the career of Marc-André ter Stegen, who suffered a devastating hamstring injury in his debut with loan club Girona. The Barcelona stopper hasn’t played for Germany since June due to injuries.

Player Club Injury Status Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona (on loan at Girona) Hamstring Doubt

Japan

Wataru Endo suffered a serious injury in February. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Two key figures could be absent for Japan this summer. Ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino is very likely to sit the tournament out after tearing his ACL, while current Red Wataru Endo is going to take a lengthy spell to recover from his ankle injury.

Player Club Injury Status Takumi Minamino Monaco ACL Doubt Wataru Endo Liverpool Ankle Doubt

Mexico

Edson Álvarez is a doubt for the co-hosts. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico heads into a home tournament with injury issues springing up left, right and center. Stalwart Edson Álvarez, youngster Gilberto Mora and long-time absentee Luis Chávez are all doubts for the competition, while Toluca’s Marcel Ruiz and Club América goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón will miss out with serious knee injuries.

Player Club Injury Status Edson Álvarez West Ham (on loan at Fenerbahçe) Ankle Doubt Gilberto Mora Tijuana Groin Doubt Luis Chávez Dinamo Moscow ACL Doubt Marcel Ruiz Toulca ACL Out Luis Ángel Malagón Club América ACL Out

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t played since 2025. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has been missing since the end of November with an awkward back injury which seemingly refuses to heal. The defender faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season, with the same applying to Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert.

Player Club Injury Status Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd Back Doubt Justin Kluivert Bournemouth Knee Doubt

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo should fight off injury issues before the tournament. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

There are a few injury concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his final World Cup with Portugal, the Al Nassr forward having been absent since the end of February with a hamstring complaint. The veteran should recover in time for the tournament, however.

Player Club Injury Status Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Hamstring Doubt

Spain

Nico Williams is currently battling injury. | MAGO/DeFodi Images

Nico Williams is one of several Spain stars fighting to recover before the campaign’s conclusion. The winger joins Mikel Merino and Fabián Ruiz on the treatment table at present and all three are doubts to feature in North America for the European champions.

Player Club Injury Status Nico Williams Athletic Club Groin Doubt Mikel Merino Arsenal Foot Doubt Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain Knee Doubt

United States

Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss a home tournament. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The USMNT might have to cope without Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer as the defender continues his recovery from an Achilles tear. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to have the Celtic star back in time.

Player Club Injury Status Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic Achilles Doubt

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC