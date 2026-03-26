2026 World Cup: The Biggest Star Players Ruled Out Through Injury
Every soccer player’s lifelong ambition is to represent their country at the World Cup. For many, those dreams will come true this summer.
The United States, Canada and Mexico will stage the 2026 edition of soccer’s most loved and prestigious tournament, a festival of drama, passion and chaos certain to be defined by moments of individual inspiration.
However, a thought must be spared for those who won’t make this summer’s spectacle. Not due to underperformance or their nation’s absence, but simply because of a cruel and dream-shattering injury blow.
Here are the unfortunate stars who are set to miss the 2026 World Cup due to fitness issues.
Argentina
Argentina knows it will be without one member of their 2022 World Cup-winning squad this summer. Villarreal defender Juan Foyth has been sidelined until the beginning of next season after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Fortunately, he’s the only major concern for La Albiceleste as things stand.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Juan Foyth
Villarreal
Achilles
Out
Brazil
Rodrygo is the first significant casualty for Brazil ahead of the tournament. The Real Madrid starlet and 37-cap international will be forced to watch on from the sidelines after tearing his ACL.
Currently joined by compatriot Éder Militão in the Real Madrid treatment room, the injury-prone center back should make the World Cup squad if he can avoid further setbacks. Bruno Guimarães is another concern for the Seleção, but the Newcastle United midfielder should make his return after the March international break.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
ACL
Out
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
Hamstring
Doubt
Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle
Hamstring
Doubt
Canada
Alphonso Davies sparked fears among Canada supporters following yet another injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 6–1 Champions League win over Atalanta, but Jesse Marsch has revealed the left back should return after the March international break. Unfortunately for his national team manager, fitness issues are all too common for Davies.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
Hamstring
Doubt
Croatia
Croatia is aiming to over-perform at another World Cup and will require Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić to achieve their ambitions. While both have been sidelined with long-term injuries this season, the former is expected to return before the campaign’s end and the latter is back in training having been unavailable since October.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Joško Gvardiol
Man City
Leg
Doubt
Mateo Kovačić
Man City
Ankle
Doubt
England
England has a wealth of riches to select from ahead of the tournament but various options might be unavailable due to injuries. Levi Colwill and James Maddison have both been out for the season with ACL tears, while Jack Grealish will likely miss the remainder of the campaign with a foot issue.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Levi Colwill
Chelsea
ACL
Doubt
James Maddison
Tottenham
ACL
Doubt
Jack Grealish
Man City (on loan at Everton)
Foot
Doubt
France
Boubacar Kamara is a bigger miss than France may even realize. The influential defensive midfielder had been enjoying an excellent season with Aston Villa and could have earned a France recall only for a nasty knee injury to cut his campaign tragically short.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
ACL
Doubt
Germany
Injury problems continue to derail the career of Marc-André ter Stegen, who suffered a devastating hamstring injury in his debut with loan club Girona. The Barcelona stopper hasn’t played for Germany since June due to injuries.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Marc-André ter Stegen
Barcelona (on loan at Girona)
Hamstring
Doubt
Japan
Two key figures could be absent for Japan this summer. Ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino is very likely to sit the tournament out after tearing his ACL, while current Red Wataru Endo is going to take a lengthy spell to recover from his ankle injury.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Takumi Minamino
Monaco
ACL
Doubt
Wataru Endo
Liverpool
Ankle
Doubt
Mexico
Mexico heads into a home tournament with injury issues springing up left, right and center. Stalwart Edson Álvarez, youngster Gilberto Mora and long-time absentee Luis Chávez are all doubts for the competition, while Toluca’s Marcel Ruiz and Club América goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón will miss out with serious knee injuries.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Edson Álvarez
West Ham (on loan at Fenerbahçe)
Ankle
Doubt
Gilberto Mora
Tijuana
Groin
Doubt
Luis Chávez
Dinamo Moscow
ACL
Doubt
Marcel Ruiz
Toulca
ACL
Out
Luis Ángel Malagón
Club América
ACL
Out
Netherlands
Matthijs de Ligt has been missing since the end of November with an awkward back injury which seemingly refuses to heal. The defender faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season, with the same applying to Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Matthijs de Ligt
Man Utd
Back
Doubt
Justin Kluivert
Bournemouth
Knee
Doubt
Portugal
There are a few injury concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his final World Cup with Portugal, the Al Nassr forward having been absent since the end of February with a hamstring complaint. The veteran should recover in time for the tournament, however.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr
Hamstring
Doubt
Spain
Nico Williams is one of several Spain stars fighting to recover before the campaign’s conclusion. The winger joins Mikel Merino and Fabián Ruiz on the treatment table at present and all three are doubts to feature in North America for the European champions.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Nico Williams
Athletic Club
Groin
Doubt
Mikel Merino
Arsenal
Foot
Doubt
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Knee
Doubt
United States
The USMNT might have to cope without Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer as the defender continues his recovery from an Achilles tear. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to have the Celtic star back in time.
Player
Club
Injury
Status
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Celtic
Achilles
Doubt
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.