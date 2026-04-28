2026 World Cup: The Favorites to Win the Golden Glove—Ranked

Star strikers and midfield maestros often steal the headlines when the World Cup comes around every four years, but it’s the person between the sticks that is often so crucial to success for competing nations.

Whether it’s a clutch last-minute save or penalty shootout heroics, goalkeepers can be the difference-makers, and clinching the world title is impossible without an elite stopper guarding net.

The planet’s best will descend upon North America this summer, aiming to help guide their country to glory as the last line of defense and possibly win the Golden Glove—an award dished out to the most outstanding goalkeeper at each World Cup since 1994—in the process.

Here are the contenders to claim the 2026 prize.

8. Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Bart Verbruggen is a consistent performer. | Dennis Bresser/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Thankfully for Bart Verbruggen and many of the other Golden Glove candidates, clean sheets don’t decide the destination of the accolade, simply performance levels across the tournament considered. However, unfortunately for the Dutchman, the award is often given to the stopper for the world champions.



The Netherlands appears unlikely to end its World Cup curse and win a first title this summer, despite boasting a strong cast of defenders for its North American adventure. Verbruggen is generally a safe pair of hands behind them, too.



The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper is not immune to mistakes, but his burgeoning reputation as a super shot-stopper and adept distributor ensure he can enjoy a memorable campaign with the Oranje.

7. Diogo Costa (Portugal)

Diogo Costa starred at Euro 2024. | IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Diogo Costa has the attributes to catch the eye at this summer’s tournament. The Portugal international’s penalty-saving prowess was on full show at Euro 2024 and his growing highlight reel of stops certainly marks him as a candidate to deliver some dazzling displays for his country.



Portugal is not among the leading favorites for the crown, but a first world title is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility for a star-studded squad.



Costa will be integral to Portugal’s dreams of glory, the Porto goalkeeper having sometimes been undermined by his defense during his international career.

6. Jordan Pickford (England)

Jordan Pickford has been England’s undisputed No.1 over the past decade. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford’s position in the England XI was once up for debate, but the Everton goalkeeper is now unanimously favored as the No.1. The 32-year-old has largely eradicated gaffes from his game by improving his concentration skills and fundamentals.



Thomas Tuchel’s cautious and pragmatic tactical approach should offer Pickford plenty of protection this summer, but his ability to conjure magical reflex saves ensures he’s capable of bailing out any defensive lapses from compatriots.



England is projected to go deep in North America and an extended run to the latter stages would boost Pickford’s hopes of scooping the Golden Glove.

5. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Thibaut Courtois could be undermined by his defense. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois knows what it takes to win the Golden Glove, clinching the award during the 2018 tournament as Belgium forayed to the semifinals. Some stellar performances en route to the last four ensured he became the second Belgian winner, the inaugural prize handed out to Michel Preud’homme.



Belgian’s golden generation might now be in their latter years—or retired entirely—with the defense in front of Courtois nothing to be particularly excited about, but the Red Devils still have the attacking personnel to spring a surprise or two this summer.



The Real Madrid goalkeeper is their standout performer and capable of single-handedly dragging Belgium through the knockout stages, such is his continued brilliance for club and country.

4. Alisson (Brazil)

Alisson is capable of heroics. | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Alisson vs. Ederson has long been a ferocious battle for the Brazil No.1 jersey, but the former appears to have finally triumphed. The Liverpool goalkeeper is likely to be Carlo Ancelotti’s starter this summer, providing he can avoid any further injuries.



There is renewed hope for the Seleção following Ancelotti’s appointment, an incredibly gifted squad coached by one of the all-time greats. Could they possibly win a first title since 2002 and a record-extending sixth in total?



If they do, Alisson will have to play an enormous part. Brazil’s weaknesses are in wide defensive areas and even with the likes of Marquinhos, Bremer and Gabriel in front of him, he’s likely to be busy between the posts.

3. Unai Simón (Spain)

Unai Simón has Luis de la Fuente’s backing. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain has an abundance of goalkeepers to select from this summer. David Raya, Joan García and Álex Remiro are all worthy starters, yet Luis de la Fuente continues to keep faith in Athletic Club’s Unai Simón. After winning Euro 2024 with the 28-year-old in net, who can blame the Spain boss?



Simón has not been flawless during the current campaign for Athletic Club, but he’s seldom put a foot wrong for La Roja. Terrific with his feet and equally smart with his hands, he appears unlikely to lose his place despite the superior displays of Raya and García for their clubs.



After helping Spain win Euro 2024, Simón was omitted from the Team of the Tournament. He will be seeking revenge at the World Cup.

2. Mike Maignan (France)

France need Mike Maignan to rise to the occasion. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Mike Maignan was the man named ahead of Simón in the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, the Frenchman having been fantastic for Les Bleus en route to the semifinals. He conceded just twice in six matches in Germany, underscoring his importance to a side renowned for its attacking quality.



Didier Deschamps is expected to deploy a more offensive-minded approach at this summer’s tournament to accommodate the attacking stars he boasts, potentially meaning more work for Maignan between the sticks.



However, Milan’s uber-consistent 30-year-old should have few issues repeling what comes his way, potentially following in Fabien Barthez and Hugo Lloris’s footsteps as France’s next World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

1. Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martínez won the 2022 award. | Federico Peretti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Emiliano Martínez is undoubtedly the favorite to defend his Golden Glove. The Argentina stopper was the inevitable winner of the 2022 award after his heroics in the final itself, and only he and Courtois can become the first goalkeepers in the competition’s history to claim the prize twice this summer.



The two-time Yashin Trophy winner still owns Argentina’s No.1 jersey despite a general decline in standards over the past year, and one would be brave to bet against the veteran providing another inspired World Cup campaign in North America.



Argentina has a strong chance of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, with Martínez certain to star in any triumph.

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