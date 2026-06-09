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The 2026 World Cup Games All 16 Stadiums Are Hosting

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Toronto and Vancouver are among the 16 locations hosting World Cup matches.
SI FC Staff|
MetLife Stadium is the place to be on July 19.
MetLife Stadium is the place to be on July 19. | AMA/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup will be history making in so many ways. 48 teams are competing for the first time ever, and three countries are sharing hosting duties—the United States, Canada and Mexico—across 16 cities.

Billions will tune in on TV around the world too, in what will be a celebration of the best players around the globe strutting their stuff for their respective national teams. With the tournament being spread across different countries and time zones, it can be difficult to keep track of who is playing who and in what city those games will be taking place.

So below is Sports Illustrated’s very simple guide to the World Cup—which starts on June 11—detailing every single game of the tournament, what date it will be played and what stadium will have hosting rights.

🇺🇸 United States

World Cup Games in Atlanta (Mercedes Benz-Stadium)

Mercedes Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
  • June 15—Spain vs. Cabo Verde
  • June 18—Czechia vs. South Africa
  • June 21—Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
  • June 24—Morocco vs. Haiti
  • June 27—DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
  • July 1—1L vs. 3E/H/I/J/K (Round of 32)
  • July 7—W86 vs. W88 (Round of 16)
  • July 15—W99 vs. W100 (Semifinal)

World Cup Games in Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Gillette Stadium wide view.
Gillette Stadium will be the venue for seven games. | Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
  • June 13—Haiti vs. Scotland
  • June 16—Iraq vs. Norway
  • June 19—Scotland vs. Morocco
  • June 23—England vs. Ghana
  • June 26—Norway vs. France
  • June 29—1E vs. 3A/B/C/D/F (Round of 32)
  • July 9—W89 vs. W90 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Dallas’s World Cup
Dallas’s World Cup venue is in nearby Arlington, Texas. | Kirby Lee/Getty Images
  • June 14—Netherlands vs. Japan
  • June 17—England vs. Croatia
  • June 22—Argentina vs. Austria
  • June 25—Japan vs. Sweden
  • June 27—Jordan vs. Argentina
  • June 30—2E vs. 2I (Round of 32)
  • July 3—2D vs. 2G (Round of 32)
  • July 6—W83 vs. W84 (Round of 16)
  • July 14—W97 vs. W98 (Semifinal)

World Cup Games in Houston (NRG Stadium)

NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium has previously hosted the Super Bowl. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • June 14—Germany vs. Curaçao
  • June 17—Portugal vs. DR Congo
  • June 20—Netherlands vs. Sweden
  • June 23—Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
  • June 26—Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
  • June 29—1C vs. 2F (Round of 32)
  • July 4—W73 vs. W75 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Arrowhead Stadium
Arrowhead Stadium is usually decorated in Kansas City Chiefs red. | Donald Miralle/Getty Images
  • June 16—Argentina vs. Algeria
  • June 20—Ecuador vs. Curaçao
  • June 25—Tunisia vs. Netherlands
  • June 27—Algeria vs. Austria
  • July 3—1K vs. 3D/E/I/J/L (Round of 32)
  • July 11—W95 vs. W96 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

SoFi Stadium
SoFi is one of the most impressive stadiums in the world. | Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company
  • June 12—United States v. Paraguay
  • June 15—Iran vs. New Zealand
  • June 18—Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • June 21—Belgium vs. Iran
  • June 25—Türkiye vs. United States
  • June 28—2A vs. 2B (Round of 32)
  • July 1—1H vs. 2J (Round of 32)
  • July 10—W93 vs. W94 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium will likely be bathed in sunshine. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images
  • June 15—Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
  • June 21—Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
  • June 24—Scotland vs. Brazil
  • June 27—Colombia vs. Portugal
  • July 3—1J vs. 2H (Round of 32)
  • July 11—W91 vs. W92 (Quarterfinal)
  • July 18—L101 vs. L102 (Third place playoff)

World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Met Life Stadium
MetLife Stadium stages three knockout games including the final. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images
  • June 13—Brazil vs. Morocco
  • June 16—France vs. Senegal
  • June 22—Norway vs. Senegal
  • June 25—Ecuador vs. Germany
  • June 27—Panama vs. England
  • June 30—1I vs. 3C/D/F/G/H (Round of 32)
  • July 5—W76 vs. W78 (Round of 16)
  • July 19W101 vs. W102 (Final)

World Cup Games in Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field hosts six matches. | Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
  • June 14—Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador
  • June 19—Brazil vs. Haiti
  • June 22—France vs. Iraq
  • June 25—Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire
  • June 27—Croatia vs. Ghana
  • July 4—W74 vs. W77 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium)

Levi’s Stadium
The USMNT will remain on the West Coast if they win Group D. | Kirby Lee/Getty Images
  • June 13—Qatar vs. Switzerland
  • June 16—Austria vs. Jordan
  • June 19—Türkiye vs. Paraguay
  • June 22—Jordan vs. Algeria
  • June 25—Paraguay vs. Australia
  • July 1—1D vs. 3B/E/F/I/J (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Seattle (Lumen Field)

Seattle, Lumen Field, World Cup
Seattle’s Lumen Field has installed new grass for the tournament. | Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • June 15—Belgium vs. Egypt
  • June 19—United States vs. Australia
  • June 24—Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
  • June 26—Egypt vs. Iran
  • July 1—1G vs. 3A/E/H/I/J (Round of 32)
  • July 6W81 vs. W82 (Round of 16)

🇲🇽 Mexico

World Cup Games in Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Estadio BBVA.
Estadio BBVA plays host to four matches. | Agencia-MexSport/IMAGO
  • June 14—Sweden vs. Tunisia
  • June 20—Tunisia vs. Japan
  • June 24—South Africa vs. South Korea
  • June 29—1F vs. 2C (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Estadio Azteca
The Estadio Azteca will host its third World Cup. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images
  • June 11—Mexico vs. South Africa
  • June 17—Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
  • June 24—Czechia vs. Mexico
  • June 30—1A vs. 3C/E/F/H/I (Round of 32)
  • July 5—W79 vs. W80 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Estadio Akron
Estadio Akron opened in 2010 | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport
  • June 11—South Korea vs. Czechia
  • June 18—Mexico vs. South Korea
  • June 23—Colombia vs. DR Congo
  • June 26—Uruguay vs. Spain

🇨🇦 Canada

World Cup Games in Toronto (BMO Field)

Toronto FC (BMO Field)
Toronto's BMO Field. | IMAGO
  • June 12—Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • June 17—Ghana vs. Panama
  • June 20—Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire
  • June 23—Panama vs. Croatia
  • June 26—Senegal vs. Iraq
  • July 2—2K vs. 2L (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Vancouver (BC Place)

BC Place in Vancouver
BC Place in Vancouver will host seven matches at the World Cup. | Rich Lam/MLS/Getty Images
  • June 13—Australia vs. Türkiye
  • June 18—Canada vs. Qatar
  • June 21—New Zealand vs. Egypt
  • June 24—Switzerland vs. Canada
  • June 26—New Zealand vs. Belgium
  • July 2—2B vs. 3E/F/G/I/J (Round of 32)
  • July 7—W85 vs. W87 (Round of 16)

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