The 2026 World Cup Games All 16 Stadiums Are Hosting

The 2026 World Cup will be history making in so many ways. 48 teams are competing for the first time ever, and three countries are sharing hosting duties—the United States, Canada and Mexico—across 16 cities.

Billions will tune in on TV around the world too, in what will be a celebration of the best players around the globe strutting their stuff for their respective national teams. With the tournament being spread across different countries and time zones, it can be difficult to keep track of who is playing who and in what city those games will be taking place.

So below is Sports Illustrated’s very simple guide to the World Cup—which starts on June 11—detailing every single game of the tournament, what date it will be played and what stadium will have hosting rights.

🇺🇸 United States

World Cup Games in Atlanta (Mercedes Benz-Stadium)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

June 15 —Spain vs. Cabo Verde

—Spain vs. Cabo Verde June 18 —Czechia vs. South Africa

—Czechia vs. South Africa June 21 —Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

—Spain vs. Saudi Arabia June 24 —Morocco vs. Haiti

—Morocco vs. Haiti June 27 —DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

—DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan July 1 —1L vs. 3E/H/I/J/K (Round of 32)

—1L vs. 3E/H/I/J/K (Round of 32) July 7 —W86 vs. W88 (Round of 16)

—W86 vs. W88 (Round of 16) July 15—W99 vs. W100 (Semifinal)

World Cup Games in Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Gillette Stadium will be the venue for seven games. | Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

June 13 —Haiti vs. Scotland

—Haiti vs. Scotland June 16 —Iraq vs. Norway

—Iraq vs. Norway June 19 —Scotland vs. Morocco

—Scotland vs. Morocco June 23 —England vs. Ghana

—England vs. Ghana June 26 —Norway vs. France

—Norway vs. France June 29 —1E vs. 3A/B/C/D/F (Round of 32)

—1E vs. 3A/B/C/D/F (Round of 32) July 9—W89 vs. W90 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Dallas’s World Cup venue is in nearby Arlington, Texas. | Kirby Lee/Getty Images

June 14 —Netherlands vs. Japan

—Netherlands vs. Japan June 17 —England vs. Croatia

—England vs. Croatia June 22 —Argentina vs. Austria

—Argentina vs. Austria June 25 —Japan vs. Sweden

—Japan vs. Sweden June 27 —Jordan vs. Argentina

—Jordan vs. Argentina June 30 —2E vs. 2I (Round of 32)

—2E vs. 2I (Round of 32) July 3 —2D vs. 2G (Round of 32)

—2D vs. 2G (Round of 32) July 6 —W83 vs. W84 (Round of 16)

—W83 vs. W84 (Round of 16) July 14—W97 vs. W98 (Semifinal)

World Cup Games in Houston (NRG Stadium)

NRG Stadium has previously hosted the Super Bowl. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

June 14 —Germany vs. Curaçao

—Germany vs. Curaçao June 17 —Portugal vs. DR Congo

—Portugal vs. DR Congo June 20 —Netherlands vs. Sweden

—Netherlands vs. Sweden June 23 —Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

—Portugal vs. Uzbekistan June 26 —Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

—Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia June 29 —1C vs. 2F (Round of 32)

—1C vs. 2F (Round of 32) July 4—W73 vs. W75 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Arrowhead Stadium is usually decorated in Kansas City Chiefs red. | Donald Miralle/Getty Images

June 16 —Argentina vs. Algeria

—Argentina vs. Algeria June 20 —Ecuador vs. Curaçao

—Ecuador vs. Curaçao June 25 —Tunisia vs. Netherlands

—Tunisia vs. Netherlands June 27 —Algeria vs. Austria

—Algeria vs. Austria July 3 —1K vs. 3D/E/I/J/L (Round of 32)

—1K vs. 3D/E/I/J/L (Round of 32) July 11—W95 vs. W96 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

SoFi is one of the most impressive stadiums in the world. | Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company

June 12 —United States v. Paraguay

—United States v. Paraguay June 15 —Iran vs. New Zealand

—Iran vs. New Zealand June 18 —Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

—Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina June 21 —Belgium vs. Iran

—Belgium vs. Iran June 25 —Türkiye vs. United States

—Türkiye vs. United States June 28 —2A vs. 2B (Round of 32)

—2A vs. 2B (Round of 32) July 1 —1H vs. 2J (Round of 32)

—1H vs. 2J (Round of 32) July 10—W93 vs. W94 (Quarterfinal)

World Cup Games in Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Hard Rock Stadium will likely be bathed in sunshine. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

June 15 —Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

—Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay June 21 —Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde

—Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde June 24 —Scotland vs. Brazil

—Scotland vs. Brazil June 27 —Colombia vs. Portugal

—Colombia vs. Portugal July 3 —1J vs. 2H (Round of 32)

—1J vs. 2H (Round of 32) July 11 —W91 vs. W92 (Quarterfinal)

—W91 vs. W92 (Quarterfinal) July 18—L101 vs. L102 (Third place playoff)

World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

MetLife Stadium stages three knockout games including the final. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

June 13 —Brazil vs. Morocco

—Brazil vs. Morocco June 16 —France vs. Senegal

—France vs. Senegal June 22 —Norway vs. Senegal

—Norway vs. Senegal June 25 —Ecuador vs. Germany

—Ecuador vs. Germany June 27 —Panama vs. England

—Panama vs. England June 30 —1I vs. 3C/D/F/G/H (Round of 32)

—1I vs. 3C/D/F/G/H (Round of 32) July 5 —W76 vs. W78 (Round of 16)

—W76 vs. W78 (Round of 16) July 19—W101 vs. W102 (Final)

World Cup Games in Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Lincoln Financial Field hosts six matches. | Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

June 14 —Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador

—Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador June 19 —Brazil vs. Haiti

—Brazil vs. Haiti June 22 —France vs. Iraq

—France vs. Iraq June 25 —Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire

—Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire June 27 —Croatia vs. Ghana

—Croatia vs. Ghana July 4—W74 vs. W77 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium)

The USMNT will remain on the West Coast if they win Group D. | Kirby Lee/Getty Images

June 13 —Qatar vs. Switzerland

—Qatar vs. Switzerland June 16 —Austria vs. Jordan

—Austria vs. Jordan June 19 —Türkiye vs. Paraguay

—Türkiye vs. Paraguay June 22 —Jordan vs. Algeria

—Jordan vs. Algeria June 25 —Paraguay vs. Australia

—Paraguay vs. Australia July 1—1D vs. 3B/E/F/I/J (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Seattle (Lumen Field)

Seattle’s Lumen Field has installed new grass for the tournament. | Steph Chambers/Getty Images

June 15 —Belgium vs. Egypt

—Belgium vs. Egypt June 19 —United States vs. Australia

—United States vs. Australia June 24 —Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

—Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar June 26 —Egypt vs. Iran

—Egypt vs. Iran July 1 —1G vs. 3A/E/H/I/J (Round of 32)

—1G vs. 3A/E/H/I/J (Round of 32) July 6—W81 vs. W82 (Round of 16)

🇲🇽 Mexico

World Cup Games in Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Estadio BBVA plays host to four matches. | Agencia-MexSport/IMAGO

June 14 —Sweden vs. Tunisia

—Sweden vs. Tunisia June 20 —Tunisia vs. Japan

—Tunisia vs. Japan June 24 —South Africa vs. South Korea

—South Africa vs. South Korea June 29—1F vs. 2C (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

The Estadio Azteca will host its third World Cup. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

June 11 —Mexico vs. South Africa

—Mexico vs. South Africa June 17 —Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

—Uzbekistan vs. Colombia June 24 —Czechia vs. Mexico

—Czechia vs. Mexico June 30 —1A vs. 3C/E/F/H/I (Round of 32)

—1A vs. 3C/E/F/H/I (Round of 32) July 5—W79 vs. W80 (Round of 16)

World Cup Games in Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Estadio Akron opened in 2010 | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

June 11 —South Korea vs. Czechia

—South Korea vs. Czechia June 18 —Mexico vs. South Korea

—Mexico vs. South Korea June 23 —Colombia vs. DR Congo

—Colombia vs. DR Congo June 26—Uruguay vs. Spain

🇨🇦 Canada

World Cup Games in Toronto (BMO Field)

Toronto's BMO Field. | IMAGO

June 12 —Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

—Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina June 17 —Ghana vs. Panama

—Ghana vs. Panama June 20 —Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire

—Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire June 23 —Panama vs. Croatia

—Panama vs. Croatia June 26 —Senegal vs. Iraq

—Senegal vs. Iraq July 2—2K vs. 2L (Round of 32)

World Cup Games in Vancouver (BC Place)

BC Place in Vancouver will host seven matches at the World Cup. | Rich Lam/MLS/Getty Images

June 13 —Australia vs. Türkiye

—Australia vs. Türkiye June 18 —Canada vs. Qatar

—Canada vs. Qatar June 21 —New Zealand vs. Egypt

—New Zealand vs. Egypt June 24 —Switzerland vs. Canada

—Switzerland vs. Canada June 26 —New Zealand vs. Belgium

—New Zealand vs. Belgium July 2 —2B vs. 3E/F/G/I/J (Round of 32)

—2B vs. 3E/F/G/I/J (Round of 32) July 7—W85 vs. W87 (Round of 16)

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