The 2026 World Cup Games All 16 Stadiums Are Hosting
The 2026 World Cup will be history making in so many ways. 48 teams are competing for the first time ever, and three countries are sharing hosting duties—the United States, Canada and Mexico—across 16 cities.
Billions will tune in on TV around the world too, in what will be a celebration of the best players around the globe strutting their stuff for their respective national teams. With the tournament being spread across different countries and time zones, it can be difficult to keep track of who is playing who and in what city those games will be taking place.
So below is Sports Illustrated’s very simple guide to the World Cup—which starts on June 11—detailing every single game of the tournament, what date it will be played and what stadium will have hosting rights.
🇺🇸 United States
World Cup Games in Atlanta (Mercedes Benz-Stadium)
- June 15—Spain vs. Cabo Verde
- June 18—Czechia vs. South Africa
- June 21—Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
- June 24—Morocco vs. Haiti
- June 27—DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
- July 1—1L vs. 3E/H/I/J/K (Round of 32)
- July 7—W86 vs. W88 (Round of 16)
- July 15—W99 vs. W100 (Semifinal)
World Cup Games in Boston (Gillette Stadium)
- June 13—Haiti vs. Scotland
- June 16—Iraq vs. Norway
- June 19—Scotland vs. Morocco
- June 23—England vs. Ghana
- June 26—Norway vs. France
- June 29—1E vs. 3A/B/C/D/F (Round of 32)
- July 9—W89 vs. W90 (Quarterfinal)
World Cup Games in Dallas (AT&T Stadium)
- June 14—Netherlands vs. Japan
- June 17—England vs. Croatia
- June 22—Argentina vs. Austria
- June 25—Japan vs. Sweden
- June 27—Jordan vs. Argentina
- June 30—2E vs. 2I (Round of 32)
- July 3—2D vs. 2G (Round of 32)
- July 6—W83 vs. W84 (Round of 16)
- July 14—W97 vs. W98 (Semifinal)
World Cup Games in Houston (NRG Stadium)
- June 14—Germany vs. Curaçao
- June 17—Portugal vs. DR Congo
- June 20—Netherlands vs. Sweden
- June 23—Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
- June 26—Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
- June 29—1C vs. 2F (Round of 32)
- July 4—W73 vs. W75 (Round of 16)
World Cup Games in Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)
- June 16—Argentina vs. Algeria
- June 20—Ecuador vs. Curaçao
- June 25—Tunisia vs. Netherlands
- June 27—Algeria vs. Austria
- July 3—1K vs. 3D/E/I/J/L (Round of 32)
- July 11—W95 vs. W96 (Quarterfinal)
World Cup Games in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)
- June 12—United States v. Paraguay
- June 15—Iran vs. New Zealand
- June 18—Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- June 21—Belgium vs. Iran
- June 25—Türkiye vs. United States
- June 28—2A vs. 2B (Round of 32)
- July 1—1H vs. 2J (Round of 32)
- July 10—W93 vs. W94 (Quarterfinal)
World Cup Games in Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)
- June 15—Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
- June 21—Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
- June 24—Scotland vs. Brazil
- June 27—Colombia vs. Portugal
- July 3—1J vs. 2H (Round of 32)
- July 11—W91 vs. W92 (Quarterfinal)
- July 18—L101 vs. L102 (Third place playoff)
World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)
- June 13—Brazil vs. Morocco
- June 16—France vs. Senegal
- June 22—Norway vs. Senegal
- June 25—Ecuador vs. Germany
- June 27—Panama vs. England
- June 30—1I vs. 3C/D/F/G/H (Round of 32)
- July 5—W76 vs. W78 (Round of 16)
- July 19—W101 vs. W102 (Final)
World Cup Games in Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)
- June 14—Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador
- June 19—Brazil vs. Haiti
- June 22—France vs. Iraq
- June 25—Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire
- June 27—Croatia vs. Ghana
- July 4—W74 vs. W77 (Round of 16)
World Cup Games in San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium)
- June 13—Qatar vs. Switzerland
- June 16—Austria vs. Jordan
- June 19—Türkiye vs. Paraguay
- June 22—Jordan vs. Algeria
- June 25—Paraguay vs. Australia
- July 1—1D vs. 3B/E/F/I/J (Round of 32)
World Cup Games in Seattle (Lumen Field)
- June 15—Belgium vs. Egypt
- June 19—United States vs. Australia
- June 24—Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
- June 26—Egypt vs. Iran
- July 1—1G vs. 3A/E/H/I/J (Round of 32)
- July 6—W81 vs. W82 (Round of 16)
🇲🇽 Mexico
World Cup Games in Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)
- June 14—Sweden vs. Tunisia
- June 20—Tunisia vs. Japan
- June 24—South Africa vs. South Korea
- June 29—1F vs. 2C (Round of 32)
World Cup Games in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)
- June 11—Mexico vs. South Africa
- June 17—Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
- June 24—Czechia vs. Mexico
- June 30—1A vs. 3C/E/F/H/I (Round of 32)
- July 5—W79 vs. W80 (Round of 16)
World Cup Games in Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)
- June 11—South Korea vs. Czechia
- June 18—Mexico vs. South Korea
- June 23—Colombia vs. DR Congo
- June 26—Uruguay vs. Spain
🇨🇦 Canada
World Cup Games in Toronto (BMO Field)
- June 12—Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- June 17—Ghana vs. Panama
- June 20—Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire
- June 23—Panama vs. Croatia
- June 26—Senegal vs. Iraq
- July 2—2K vs. 2L (Round of 32)
World Cup Games in Vancouver (BC Place)
- June 13—Australia vs. Türkiye
- June 18—Canada vs. Qatar
- June 21—New Zealand vs. Egypt
- June 24—Switzerland vs. Canada
- June 26—New Zealand vs. Belgium
- July 2—2B vs. 3E/F/G/I/J (Round of 32)
- July 7—W85 vs. W87 (Round of 16)
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