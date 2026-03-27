2026 World Cup Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Home Jerseys

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the biggest iteration in the competition’s grand history.

The expansion of the tournament to 48 teams means more competitors, matches and, importantly for kit aficionados, jerseys than ever previously seen at the World Cup.

Nike and adidas continue to dominate the shirt sphere, but Puma and other manufacturers also have the privilege of dressing nations in the fight for world domination.

Here are the home jerseys for the 2026 World Cup.

Algeria

Algeria have delivered a clean shirt for the World Cup. | adidas

adidas dropped new home kits for their World Cup participants on Nov. 5, 2025 and Algeria are among the nations catered for by the manufacturing giants for their journey to North America.

Algeria’s latest home shirt is simple but effective, boasting a classic white base alongside green and orange trimmings around the collar and sleeve cuffs. A beige vertical stripe disappears halfway down the shirt, providing a subtle background for the centralized badge and adidas logo.

Argentina

Argentina will look the business once more. | adidas

Argentina never stray too far from their comfort zone when it comes to designs for their home shirts, with the iconic blue and white stripes taking center stage. Of course, they will also don the world champions badge and gold adidas logo following their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

There is more to Argentina’s home jersey than meets the eye, however, with each blue stripe containing three different shades of blue moving from light in the center to dark around its edge.

Australia

Australia’s kit draws inspiration from 2006. | Nike

The Socceroos’ collaboration with Nike for the World Cup hones in on Australia’s DNA, with a classic home jersey complemented by a futuristic alternate strip.

There’s a recognizable look about the yellow and green home shirt, said to be inspired by the ’Total 90’ era in the mid-noughties. Australia appeared at the tournament for just the second time in 2006, reaching the knockout stages.

While that feat was matched in 2022, the squad that reached what was then uncharted territory for the Socceroos in Germany is regarded as the country’s finest.

Austria

A clean shirt for the World Cup. | Puma

Austria have often been good value for a cracking shirt in modern times, with their 2026 home jersey for the World Cup offering a clean and smart look that instantly catches the eye.

The Austrian red base stands out in conjunction with jet black sleeves and collar, with the white hoop on the cuffs another neat touch. They will look the part at their first World Cup since 1998.

Belgium

Belgium’s red, black and yellow feature prominently on their new home shirt. | adidas

This is not the first flame pattern utilised by the Red Devils in recent history, with similar vibes captured by their 2022 World Cup shirt. Still, this is a cracking jersey.

Having opted for a maroon shirt at Euro 2024, a return to their more traditional red alongside the usual black and yellow trimmings will go down a treat among supporters.

Brazil

Vinicius Junior brings the flair to Brazil’s 2026 look. | Nike

Brazil are mixing things up at this year’s World Cup. Their traditional yellow home shirt will be manufactured by Nike, but their change strip is part of a unique partnership with Jordan Brand.

There’s plenty of buzz around the Jordan collaboration, but that shouldn’t take away from a home shirt that has the makings of a classic. The Seleção have reverted to their ’Yellow Canary’ base that will inevitably pop in the sweltering North American conditions this summer.

Subtle shirt detailing means there’s more than what immediately meets the eye, and Nike have also mixed up their shades of blue around the dominant yellow to foster greater design intrigue.

Canada

Canada’s maple leaf badge really stands out. | Nik

Canada didn’t exactly make the most of their first World Cup appearance since 1986 in Qatar on the aesthetics front, with a rather plain trio of kits befitting their level of performance in the Middle East.

This time, though, the Canadians are out to sparkle on home soil.

Players are said to have contributed to their kit designs, with their red home shirt embracing the maple leaf, a national staple. Moreover, Canada’s shirts will also boast the "lucky loonie", their golden one-dollar coin featuring a loon, which made its way into Canadian sporting folklore at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Colombia

Colombia will shine bright at the World Cup. | adidas

Colombia won‘t be difficult to spot at the World Cup. Their trademark yellow shirt appears to have been brightened a shade or two, with blue and red subtly featuring on the shoulder stripes, collar, sleeves and adidas badge.

The shirt’s base is adorned by a butterfly wing pattern as Colombia seek to float through the tournament.

Croatia

Croatia’s kit has a 1990s throwback look to the checked patterns. | Nike

Croatia have so impressively punched above their weight at major tournaments under Zlatko Dalić, and perhaps the primary reason for their success isn’t because they’ve possessed an all-time great in midfield.

Their majestic attire has something to do with it, surely. If that’s the case, Croatia could be in for another stellar World Cup in North America.

For Nike, the task is simple. Give the gorgeous red and white checkered design room to breathe and everything else will fall into place.

Ecuador

Ecuador have remained loyal to Marathon. | Marathon

Ecuador remain loyal to Marathon and the American-based supplier, with their only chance to impress on the big stage this summer, have opted for simplicity.

You’re stuffed if you’re not fond of yellow, but we’re sure the majority Ecuadorians most certainly do. We like the detailing on the collar and cuffs, with navy and red representing the country’s flag.

The motto "Soñar, Trascendar y Hacer Historia" (Dream, Transcend and Make History" is printed on the upper back, too. Ecuador are competing at their fifth World Cup this summer, having reached the knockout stages only once.

England

Marcus Rashford’s hoping to be donning England white in North America. | Nik

There’s only so much you can do with the white-dominant England home shirt, but Nike have attempted to supply some impressive details to ensure the latest jersey isn’t monotonous.

The manufacturer described it as a "modern all-white design that honors England's heritage," which seems apt. Nike has also included embedded graphic elements in the texturized shirt, with flags, lions and stars directly engineered into the fabric.

Moreover, there are no "playful updates" to the St. George’s cross, which caused much controversy two years ago.

Egypt

These are the threads Mohamed Salah will wear this summer. | Puma

Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah is set to appear on soccer’s grandest stage for the second and potentially last time this summer, and the winger’s threads for the tournament includes a rather sophisticated background design that compensates for the lack of features elsewhere.

The depiction of pharaohs is an obvious nod to Egypt’s ancient culture.

France

France have high hopes of going all the way. | Nike

The collar reminds you of France’s attire at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but Nike have added a few layers of detail to provide the shirt with a considerably more modern feel.

First, the aforementioned collar. It’s not merely white in appearance, instead transitioning into navy. The shirt itself is dominated by an all-navy pattern showcasing the ’FFF,’ France Football Federation.

Germany

Germany’s striking throwback design. | adidas

Germany’s latest home jersey blends their two most previous World Cup-winning shirts together. The central chevron of their 2014 jersey combines with the fabled zig-zagging pattern of their 1990 shirt in the colours of the national flag.

Germany produced two sumptuous kits for Euro 2024 and their over 40-year partnership with adidas has served up another classic ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana

What’s going on here, then? | Puma

Ghana’s home shirt may be the boldest and most bizarre of the tournament.

Puma have certainly deviated away from tradition in their bid to lean into Ghanaian heritage via a multi-colored cobweb-like design that pays homage to Kwaku Ananse, the legendary spider figure from West African folklore.

The iconic Black Star proudly dominates the center, with the five points branching out into the aforementioned web. It won’t be for everyone, but Puma have certainly excelled at tying in Ghana’s cultural roots.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast are back on the big stage. | Puma

Set for their first World Cup appearance in 12 years, Ivory Coast will once again be donning orange and green, but the point of difference here is the leopard-print design that’s meant to illustrate the fiery nature of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners.

Overall, this a vibrant and bold shirt that undoubtedly pops. However, Puma haven’t quite maximised certain design elements, most notably the collar and sleeve cuffs.

Japan

Japan will look stylish again. | adidas

Have Japan ever released anything other than a beautiful football shirt? The answer is a resounding no.

The traditional deep blue of Japan’s latest home shirt is brought to life by a calming wave of faint white lines across the chest and centralized crest. The national flag appears on the rear of the collar as expected.

Morocco

Morocco made World Cup history in 2022. | Puma

Morocco emerged as the neutral’s favorite as they made history in Qatar, but the perception of the North Africans has shifted entering the upcoming tournament, given what went down in the AFCON final earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Morocco will look rather dashing this summer, with Puma evoking aspects of Amazigh culture through the detailed patterns on the home shirt’s collar and cuffs.

Those are, without question, the standout features. Otherwise, the main talking point is the uncomfortably close proximity between Morocco’s crest and the Puma logo.

Mexico

Mexico are throwing it back to 1986. | adidas

Mexico have taken a trip down nostalgia street with their newest release, paying homage to their most famous shirt of all time: the 1998 home jersey worn at the World Cup in France.

The energetic Aztec-inspired print features an array of dark green geometric patterns on a lighter base, with striking red trimmings helping balance the shirt around the sleeves and neckline.

Few jerseys will be more popular at the tournament.

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk’s experience will be key in the summer. | Nike

A relatively serene qualifying campaign means there was no repeat of 2018 for the Netherlands, and the 2026 World Cup will boast a sparkle of orange.

Nike’s latest iteration has welcomed black to the party a little more than we’ve seen for a long time, with this strip reminiscent of the Dutch home kit from Euro 2000, which had a beautifully sharp contrast between the two dominant colors.

Orange is, of course, at the forefront, but black accents on the collar, sleeve cuffs and side panels provide necessary respite.

New Zealand

New Zealand have alternated between wearing black and white as their home colors. | Puma

New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup home shirt has taken direct inspiration from ’Hau’, the Mãori word for wind, and mirrors the colors usually worn by the country’s world famous Rugby Union team—white has more often than not been adopted for games on home soil until now.

The shirt features swirling patterns that are black and light grey in color, aiming to connect the jersey to New Zealand’s gorgeous natural landscape.

Norway

Norway’s jersey design is pretty simple. | Nike

It feels like Nike ran out of ideas here. "Just stick the flag on it," one designer may have joked, but was taken seriously.

Given that Norway are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, it’s a shame Nike weren’t a little more creative, but we do love the elaborate Nordic knot pattern that runs through the navy cross.

Paraguay

Paraguay are back on the big stage. | Puma

With Paraguay preparing to make their first World Cup appearance since 2010, red and white stripes were inevitable at this summer’s tournament.

The stripes are the big talking point here. They’re not any old stripes these; they’re textured, layered, dusty even. It’s like they’ve been drawn with a crayon.

However, this effect is very much purposeful, with Puma opting for such a style to represent the country’s red earth pitches, where the soccer journeys of Paraguay’s finest began.

Portugal

Portugal have continued their collaboration with Puma. | Puma

Portugal’s home shirt for the World Cup doesn’t stray too far from what was expected, with Puma combining the traditional deep red with the odd green accent.

However, the wave pattern across the shirt draws inspiration from Portugal’s connection to the ocean, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aiming to harness the power of the sea at the tournament.

Qatar

Previous World Cup hosts Qatar are partnered with adidas. | adidas

The previous World Cup hosts have drawn inspiration from their national flag for their 2026 home shirt. Dark maroon features alongside white details, with a zig-zag pattern running down the center of the jersey.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia booked their place at the World Cup long ago. | adidas

Saud Arabia’s new home shirt screams pre-match jersey rather than iconic World Cup kit, but it’s certainly a unique iteration.

Dark green geometric and purple pixel patterns run across the traditional green, with the adidas logo, stripes and Saudi crest standing out in white. Something for Newcastle United supporters to expect from their away shirt next season.

Scotland

Scotland are dreaming of making the World Cup. | adidas

Scotland’s saltire is used to great effect on their new home jersey, featuring as a subliminal pattern across a deep blue base to create a timeless look. This is simple done well.

The Tartan Army have not travelled to a World Cup since 1998, but will be donning this smart number in North America after dramatically topping their qualification group.

Senegal

There’s a lot to take in with an abundance of interesting designs featuring. | Puma

Only one star will be present above the Senegalese crest at this summer’s tournament, with Puma getting to work on their World Cup jerseys long before the country’s repudiated triumph at AFCON at the start of 2026.

To be fair, there’s so much going on here anyway, that the shirt probably doesn’t need the extra glimmer.

South Africa

Adidas has replaced Le Coq Sportif as South Africa’s kit manufacturer. | adidas

adidas replaced Le Coq Sportif as South Africa’s kit manufacturer ahead of this summer’s tournament, and it’s no surprise that they’ve leant into the nostalgia of 2010 with their designs.

As was the case 16 years ago, adidas’ logo sits centrally between the federation’s emblem and the Protea crest. The classic yellow and green color scheme has been retained, but the shirt’s body features a tonal design all over, which speaks to South Africa’s diverse heritage.

South Korea

Korea’s home kit features a unique design | Nike

Nike’s work with South Korea tends to tingle the salivary glands of designers, and they’ve produced a layered home shirt that aims to evoke the spirit of the white tiger, a national icon.

The supplier has creatively woven in a tiger-camouflage graphic into the red shirt, with the end result doubtless to intrigue.

Spain

Spain are reigning European champions. | adidas

European champions Spain comfortably booked their place at the World Cup, but we’ve been left a tad underwhelmed by their home shirt for the tournament.

The pinstripe pattern looks sharp, but the isolated navy blue sleeves overshadow what would otherwise be a sleek design. Still, this could very well be the 2026 World Cup-winning jersey.

Switzerland

A familiar looking Switzerland jersey. | Puma

There is nothing particularly exciting about Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup home shirt, with it looking alarmingly similar to every other kit produced for them by Puma in the modern era.

There are some topographic patterns running across the shirt which spice things up ever so slightly, but it’s still an underwhelming kit.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s World Cup look is relatively simple. | Nike

There’s seemingly a fine line between boring and timeless classic. Uruguay’s home kit could fit both descriptions.

It’s smart and clean, but it feels like something we’ve seen before. Still, it’s really nice. FIFA have also approved their request for four stars to appear above their crest, which has been a formality since 1992.

USMNT

USMNT’s 2026 World Cup look is bold. | Nike

USMNT’s 2026 World Cup home jersey features an in-your-face wave pattern with a vintage feel, and one with a far simpler design from Nike with subtle color nods to the national flag.

This jersey in particular is a real throwback to the 1994 design worn at the last World Cup the U.S. hosted, veering away from the white-dominant shirts that have been worn at recent editions, and is likely to be popular for that reason.

Kits Not Yet Released

The following countries have not yet released their 2026 World Cup jerseys, nor have their been any leaks of potential designs.

Haiti

Uzbekistan

Jordan

Cape Verde

Panama

Curuçao

Tunisia

Iran

Countries Still Aiming to Qualify

Czechia

Czechia are one of several nations supplied by Puma. | Puma

Czechia are also throwing it back to the past with their 2026 home shirt, taking inspiration from their fabled Euro 1996 kit in which they reached the competition’s final.

While it’s certainly not a carbon copy of the 1996 jersey, the blue accents around the collar and sleeves is a nod to the original. There is also a reinvented button-up collar.

Denmark

Denmark’s jerseys seldom inspire. | hummel

The long-time hummel loyalists will certainly look a little different to everyone else in North America, should they get there.

Denmark’s modern attire, in truth, has left plenty to be desired. The bold designs of 1986 and 1992 have made way for one-note monotony.

Italy

Italy are always stylish. | adidas

There are few more fashionable nations than Italy, whose move to adidas has yielded impressive results after some mediocre years with Puma. Riccardo Calafiori could make any shirt look stylish, but the Azzurri’s new home jersey looks stunning even without the Arsenal defender’s chiseled jawline in frame.

A seemingly leaf-inspired chevron pattern works seamlessly with gold trimmings as Italy shoot for the best-dressed award in North America—should they qualify via the playoffs, of course.

Jamaica

A Bob Marley-inspired shirt. | adidas

Jamaica gut-wrenchingly missed out on automatic qualification to this summer’s tournament, and we may have been robbed of a cult classic gracing our screens.

The Caribbean outfit must dust themselves down from last November’s disappointment and pick themselves up for the inter-confederation playoffs, because these Bob Marley-inspired threads simply need to be a part of the World Cup.

Poland

Poland’s look isn’t overly inspiring. | Nike

Poland’s record at major international tournaments is pretty ordinary, so it’s perhaps fitting that their proposed home jersey for the 2026 World Cup is, well, pretty ordinary.

There’s not an awful lot going on from Nike, with the red side paneling the only distinguishing feature from England’s home ensemble, with the bold impact of the Polish Eagle badge the only other thing of note.

Sweden

Some elite forwards will don Sweden’s latest home shirt. | adidas

Sweden’s latest home shirt is remarkably similar to their 2024 jersey, with both lacking any recognisable design or unique detailing.

It’s more or less just a yellow and blue t-shirt, although a very subtle floral pattern does elevate the newest offering slightly. It’s bland and uninspiring—much like their qualification campaign.

Türkiye

Türkiye’s national flag sits proudly in the center. | Nike

Türkiye have to make it through the playoffs, so everyone can label them as ’dark horses’ entering the tournament.

It’s a familiar look for them, with the contrasting red tones and the size of the Turkish flag the most interesting aspects.

Kits Not Yet Released

There is no information on potential World Cup kits for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, or Iraq and DR Congo.

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