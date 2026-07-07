2026 World Cup Prize Money: How Much Each Team Will Earn

The World Cup is often viewed as the game in its purest form, free from the eye-watering transfer fees and financial irregularities that frequently mar club soccer. But make no mistake, there are gargantuan sums on offer at the flagship tournament.

Nations participating at the 2026 World Cup will pocket a vast amount for merely featuring at this summer’s festival of soccer, with greater and greater rewards for qualification through each passing round.

With 48 teams competing in North America—more than ever before—the total prize money is naturally higher, breaking all records set at previous tournaments.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of exactly how much every nation will earn at the World Cup this summer.

2026 World Cup Prize Money: Full Breakdown

The USMNT earned $20 million for its on-field performances. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

After FIFA agreed to further increase the prize pot for the 2026 World Cup in April, a record-smashing $871 million will be distributed to competing countries. For context, there was $440 million in the pot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The bulk of the sum is awarded based on progression through the rounds, but there are non-performance-based prizes that ensure less successful nations still prosper.

Unsurprisingly, the competition’s winner will be rewarded with the largest chunk of the $703 million of performance-based prizes available. The eventual champion will take home $51 million for its on-field displays, while the runner-up will earn a comparatively-meager $34 million.

The nations that finish third and fourth will pocket $30 million and $28 million respectively, while beaten quarterfinalists must accept $20 million in prize money. That total is still double what was earned by those eliminated at the group stage, though.

$12 million was given to teams who reached the round of 32 but went no further, while those eliminated in the round of 16 earned an apt $16 million.

Performance-Based Prizes at 2026 World Cup

Finish Prize Money Group Stage $10 million Round of 32 $12 million Round of 16 $16 million Quarterfinal $20 million Fourth Place $28 million Third Place $30 million Runner-up $34 million Winner $51 million

Non-Performance-Based Prize Money at 2026 World Cup

$168 million of FIFA’s total prize pot is distributed among competitors regardless of their success on the field.

Of that total, $2.5 million is given to each nation as preparation money, which is to be used on things such as travel, accommodation and training camps. Every side also receives a qualification fee of $10 million.

The remainder of the non performance-based pot goes toward ‘additional team contributions’, described by FIFA as ‘subsidies for team delegation costs and increased team ticketing allocations’.

This money aims to level the financial playing field among all participants in relation to the unavoidable logistical and administrative costs that come with playing at the World Cup.

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