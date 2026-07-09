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2026 World Cup Quarterfinal & Semifinal Locations: Stadiums, Schedule and Kickoff Times

The 2026 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams.
Barnaby Lane|
Hard Rock Stadium also hosted the 2024 Copa América final.
Hard Rock Stadium also hosted the 2024 Copa América final. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup has reached the business end of the tournament, with just eight teams left standing.

France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina and Colombia remain in contention, each now just a few wins away from lifting soccer’s biggest prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup quarterfinals and semifinals, including the stadiums hosting each match, the full schedule, kickoff times, and when the remaining games will be played.

World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule & Locations

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
SoFi Stadium is certainly unique. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin on Thursday, July 9, with France taking on Morocco.

The remaining ties then follow over the next two days, as Spain faces Belgium on Friday, Norway meets England on Saturday and Argentina takes on Colombia in the final quarterfinal later that evening (or early Sunday morning for viewers in the United Kingdom).

France vs. Morocco

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
Stadium: Gillette Stadium (Boston Stadium)
Date: Thursday, July 9
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

Spain vs. Belgium

Location: Inglewood, California, United States
Stadium: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium)
Date: Friday, July 10
Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Norway vs. England

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium)
Date: Saturday, July 11
Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

Argentina vs. Colombia

Location: Kansas City, Missouri, United States
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Stadium)
Date: Saturday, July 11 (Sunday, July 12 BST)
Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 12)

World Cup Semifinal Schedule & Locations

Mercedes Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The semifinalists have yet to be decided, but the venues and kickoff times are already set. Here’s where the final four matches of the tournament will be played.

The action gets underway on July 14 and concludes one day later. There will then be a break of two days without any matches before the third-place playoff on July 18, with the final played on July 19.

France/Morocco vs. Spain/Belgium

Location: Arlington, Texas, United States
Stadium: AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium)
Date: Tuesday, July 14
Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Norway/England vs. Argentina/Colombia

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Stadium)
Date: Wednesday, July 15
Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

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Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

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