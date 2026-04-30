2026 World Cup Sticker Album: What It Is, When It Comes Out, Where to Buy, How It Works

Panini’s FIFA World Cup sticker album has been a staple of the world’s biggest soccer tournament since 1970.

The concept is simple: collect stickers—now available in both physical and digital formats—for every player from every team at the tournament and complete the album. The result is a unique piece of World Cup memorabilia, along with the pride that comes from finishing a collection millions attempt every four years.

The Panini World Cup sticker album returns for 2026, and with the tournament expanding to 48 teams for the first time, it is bigger than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s album.

Panini World Cup Sticker Album 2026: What Is It and How Many Stickers Are There?

There are 980 stickers to collect this year. | Getty/AFP

Panini officially launched its 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album on April 28 at a special event held at Wembley Stadium in London, attended by former England internationals David James, John Barnes, Gary Cahill and Adam Lallana.

This year’s edition is the largest in Panini’s history, with a total of 980 stickers to collect, including 68 special edition stickers. The collection allows fans to track the biggest names in world soccer, from global icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to rising stars such as Lamine Yamal.

In addition, the album features a special Coca-Cola partnership, including a double-page spread that must be completed with 12 exclusive stickers—including Yamal, Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez, England captain Harry Kane and Germany’s Joshua Kimmich—which will appear as hidden collectibles inside select Coca-Cola bottle labels from mid-May.

When Does the Panini World Cup 2026 Collection Go on Sale?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker collection officially went on sale on Thursday, April 30.

A starter pack is available, which includes the 112-page album along with four packets of stickers, each containing seven stickers.

Beyond that, sticker packets will be sold individually in retail stores, while collectors can also purchase multipacks, tins and exclusive bundles online.

Panini will also roll out a FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Box tour during May, visiting retailers across the globe, distributing albums and packets, and hosting live swap events to help fans trade and complete their collections.

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